Brest vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | October 30, 2022

Brest will host Reims on Sunday (October 30) in Ligue 1 action at the Stade Francis-Le-Ble. Strugglers Brest will be desperate for a win to move out of the relegation zone and draw level with their visitors on 12 points.

The hosts have been struggling this campaign, but they're coming off a 3-1 win over Clermont, their first since beating Angers in August. However, they remain in 17th place and are still mired in trouble.

Reims, meanwhile, are only three points ahead of Brest in 14th and have only won just twice this campaign – against Angers in August and more recently against Auxerre last weekend. However, they are also unbeaten in their last four, dating back to late September.

Brest vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Head-to-head results between the two teams are very even, as both teams have won two of their last six meetings, with the other two games ending in draws. However, Reims have not won at the Stade Francis-Le-Ble since April 2013.

Despite their struggles, Reims can call upon one of Ligue 1’s top scorers in Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun, who has scored seven goals. Just four players have delivered more this season.

Reims are Ligue 1’s dirtiest team this season, receiving not only the most yellow cards (30), but the most red cards (six) too.

Only bottom side Angers (29) have conceded more goals than Brest this season. Michel der Zakarian’s side have shipped 26 and are yet to keep a single clean sheet this season.

No other Ligue 1 team has drawn as many games (six) as Reims this season. Impressively, they’ve taken points from the top three teams: Paris St. Germain, Lens and Lorient.

Brest vs Reims Prediction

Despite Brest’s struggles, they should be buoyed by their win over Clermont last weekend. That should give them some momentum, particularly against a team who haven’t won at Brest since 2013.

However, Reims can call upon one of the most dangerous strikers in Ligue 1 in Folarin Balogun. The Englishman will be hopeful of finding the net against a defence that ranks among the league’s worst this season.

It's likely there could be goals in this game, but the prediction is a draw.

Prediction: Brest 2-2 Reims

Brest vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw.

Tip 2: Reims to score at least one goal – Yes (Brest have not kept a single clean sheet this season.)

Tip 3: Folarin Balogun to score for Reims – Yes (Balogun has seven goals this season and looked sharp in last weekend’s win over Auxerre.)

