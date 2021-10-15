Brest vs Reims prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22 

Brest and Reims will trade tackles on Sunday, with three points on the line on matchday 10 of the Ligue 1 campaign.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Nice before the international break. Jean-Clair Todibo and Melvin Bard scored in either half to give the hosts all three points.

Reims fell to a 2-0 defeat against Lens away from home. Arnaud Kalimuendo scored a brace to guide his side to all three points.

Brest's defeat left them floundering in the relegation zone, having garnered just four points from nine matches so far. The hosts are three points away from safety and need to start posting positive results to avoid the drop.

Reims are far from comfortable in 14th place and are just four points above the dropzone.

Brest vs Reims Head-to-Head

Brest have eight wins from their last 20 matches against Reims. The two sides shared the spoils on eight occasions while Reims have five victories to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in January when a first-half strike by Nathanael Mbuku was enough to give Reims a 1-0 victory on home turf.

The hosts have been in free fall and are one of just two sides who are yet to register their first win of the campaign. Reims have improved in recent weeks, with seven points garnered from their last five league games.

Brest form guide: L-L-L-D-D

Reims form guide: L-W-L-D-W

Brest vs Reims Team News

Brest

Romain Del Castillo (groin), Jere Uronen (ankle), Sebastien Cibois (achilles tendon), Paul Lasne (ACL) and Christophe Herelle (knee) are all unavailable due to injuries.

Ronael Pierre-Gabriel is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Romain Del Castillo, Jere Uronen, Sebastien Cibois, Paul Lasne, Christophe Herelle

Suspension: Ronael Pierre-Gabriel

Reims

Thomas Foket (calf), Moreto Cassama (muscle), Marshall Munetsi (muscle), Valon Berisha (foot), Mathieu Cafaro (tendon), Moussa Doumbia (foot), Fraser Hornby (muscle) and Arber Zeneli (ACL) are all ruled out due to injuries.

Furthermore, Hugo Ekitike is suspended due to the straight red card he received against Lens.

Injuries: Thomas Foket, Moreto Cassama, Marshall Munetsi, Valon Berisha, Mathieu Cafaro, Moussa Doumbia, Fraser Hornby, Arber Zeneli

Suspension: Hugo Ekitike

Brest vs Reims Predicted XI

Brest predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marco Bizot (GK); Jean-Kevin Duverne, Brendan Chardonnet, Denys Bain, Julien Faussurier; Lucien Agoume, Hianga’a M’Bock; Franck Honorat, Romain Faivre, Irvin Cardona; Steve Mounie

Reims predicted XI (4-3-4): Predrag Rajkovic (GK); Ghislain Konan, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid, Fodo Doucoure; Alexis Flips, Azor Matusiwa, Dion Lopy; Ilan Kebbal, Nathanael Mbuku, Mitchell van Bergen

Brest vs Reims Prediction

The two sides have flattered to deceive this season although the visitors have been far more consistent in recent weeks.

Brest have home advantage in their favor and although one side could nick this one, we are predicting a share of the spoils with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Brest 1-1 Reims

Edited by Shardul Sant