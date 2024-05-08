Brest vs Reims prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2023-24

Brest will invite Reims to the Stade Francis-Le Blé in Ligue 1 action on Friday. The hosts are in third place in the league table, with a two-point lead over fourth-placed Lille.

The visitors have dropped out of the top 10 but have a game in hand over 10th-placed Montpellier, who also have 40 points to their name.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last two league games and after a 5-4 win over Rennes last month, Nantes held them to a goalless draw in their previous outing. With just two games left to play, they need to avoid a loss in these games to ensure a direct berth in the UEFA Champions League group stage next season.

The visitors are winless in their last five league outings, suffering three consecutive defeats. In their previous outing, they suffered a 4-1 away loss at Clermont Foot last month.

Keito Nakamura had scored the equalizer in the 33rd minute, but Clermont scored thrice in the second half. Thibault De Smet was sent off in the 77th minute and will serve a suspension here.

Brest vs Reims Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths 31 times in all competitions thus far. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts leading 11-8 in wins and 12 games ending in draws. Four of the last six meetings between them have ended in draws and both teams have one win each.

Brest form guide (Ligue 1): D-W-L-L-W

Reims form guide (Ligue 1): L-L-L-D-D

Brest vs Reims Team News

Brest

Pierre Lees-Melou and Romain Del Castillo were injured in their league meeting against Nantes and are the only two absentees for the hosts.

Injured: Pierre Lees-Melou, Romain Del Castillo

Suspended: None

Reims

Mohamed Daramy is struggling with a knee injury and is not in contention to start. Valentin Antagana and Joseph Okumu are sidelined with thigh and ankle injuries respectively, while Thibault De Smet is suspended. A piece of good news is that Maxime Busi is back earlier than expected and is likely to start from the bench.

Injured: Mohamed Daramy, Valentin Antagana, Joseph Okumu

Doubtful: Maxime Busi

Suspended: Thibault De Smet

Brest vs Reims Predicted XI

Brest Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marco Bizot; Bradley Locko, Lilian Brassier, Brendan Chardonnet, Kenny Lala; Mathias Pereira Lage, Hugo Magnetti; Mahdi Camara, Martin Satriano, Jérémy Le Douaron; Steve Mounie

Reims Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yehvann Diouf; Sergio Akieme, Yunis Abdelhamid, Emmanuel Agbadou, Thomas Foket; Amir Richardson, Teddy Teuma, Marshall Munetsi; Keito Nakamura, Oumar Diakité, Junya Ito

Brest vs Reims Prediction

Les Pirates have bounced back well from two back-to-back losses in the league last month and are unbeaten in their last two league outings. They have suffered just one loss in their last 12 home games, though they have failed to score in the last two.

They are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the visitors and will look to keep that run intact. They are unbeaten in their last six home meetings in this fixture, keeping three clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Les rouges et blancs have endured a poor run of form, suffering three consecutive defeats, and have scored one goal apiece in these losses. Interestingly, they have scored one goal apiece in their last three away games as well.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams and the home advantage for Brest, the hosts should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Brest 2-1 Reims