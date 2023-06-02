Brest welcome Brittany-based rivals Rennes to the Stade Francis-Le Blei for their last Ligue 1 game of the season on Saturday (June 3).

Both teams have endured identical results in their last five league outings, winning their last three. Brest won 2-1 at Marseille last week, thanks to second-half goals from Hugo Magnetti and Mahdi Camara. They will finish 14th with a loss and, at best, 13th if they win.

This game, though, is crucial for Rennes, as they look to secure a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs next season. They beaf Monaco 2-0 last week, thanks to second-half goals from Lovro Majer and Amine Gouiri to overtake them in fifth place in the standings.

They need a win to finish fifth because if Monaco win against Toulouse, they will seal fifth place.

Brest vs Rennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have met 24 times across competitions since 1970. Rennes lead 11-5.

Brest are winless in 12 meetings Rennes and lost 3-1 n the reverse fixture in August.

Brest have won their last five Ligue 1 home games, keeping clean sheets in three of their last four.

Rennes have kept clean sheets in their last three league outings.

Brest are winless in five home meetings against Rennes, failing to score thrice.

Brest vs Rennes Prediction

Brest have seen an upturn in form at home, winning five in a row. They have won seven of their last 11 league games at home. They have struggled in recent home meetings against Rennes, with their last win coming in 2011.

Rennes have four wins in their last five league outings but have just one win in their last four away games. Considering the current form of the two teams, a high-scoring draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Brest 2-2 Rennes

Brest vs Rennes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Amine Gouiri to score or assist any time - Yes

