Brest vs Saint-Etienne prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

The 16th matchday of Ligue 1 is set to commence this week, with Brest hosting Saint-Etienne on Wednesday night at the Stade Francis-Le Ble.

Brest picked up a 2-1 comeback away win over Bordeaux in their last game. A second-half brace from Jeremy Le Douaron canceled out a Stian Gregersen strike for the hosts.

The victory at the weekend marked a fourth consecutive win for the home team.

Brest sit 12th in the league table with 18 points and a goal difference of zero after 15 games. They will be looking to continue their strong run when they host Saint-Etienne this week.

Saint-Etienne were beaten 3-1 on home turf by league giants Paris Saint-Germain in their last game. Despite starting the game really positively and taking the lead, a red card for the Saints in the first half ultimately kickstarted a comeback for PSG.

Saint-Etienne sit rock-bottom in Ligue 1 with just 12 points so far. The loss to PSG ended a four-game unbeaten run for the visitors. They will be looking to shake that off and get their season back on track.

Brest vs Saint-Etienne Head-to-Head

There have been exactly 10 meetings between Brest and Saint-Etienne. Both teams have won four games apiece. The other two games have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in Ligue 1 last season. Brest won the game 2-1 away from home.

Brest Form Guide: W-W-W-W-D

Saint-Etienne Form Guide: L-W-W-D-D

Brest vs Saint-Etienne Team News

Brest

Denys Bain, Sebastien Cibois and Paul Lasne have all been ruled out with injuries and will play no part in Wednesday's game.

Injured: Denys Bain, Sebastien Cibois, Paul Lasne

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Saint-Etienne

Ryad Boudebouz came off injured against PSG on Sunday and is expected to miss the game against Brest. The midfielder joins Romain Hamouma, Yvan Neyou and Gabriel Silva on the injured list.

Timothee Kolodziejczak received a red card last time out and is now suspended.

Injured: Romain Hamouma, Yvan Neyou, Gabriel Silva, Ryad Boudebouz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Timothee Kolodziejczak

Brest vs Saint-Etienne Predicted XI

Brest Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marco Bizot; Jean-Kevin Duverne, Brendan Chardonnet, Christophe Herelle, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel; Lucien Agoume, Haris Belkebla, Franck Honorat, Romain Faivre; Jeremy La Douaron, Steve Mounie

Saint-Etienne Predicted XI (4-3-3): Etienne Green; Miguel Trauco, Mickael Made, Harold Moukoudi, Yvann Macon; Mahdi Camara, Zaydou Youssouf, Adil Aouchiche; Denis Bouanga, Wahbi Khazri, Arnaud Nordin

Brest vs Saint-Etienne Prediction

Brest have won their last four league games after winning none of their 11 games prior. Impressively, they've scored in every one of their outings this season and will be looking to continue that run this week.

Saint-Etienne saw their run of back-to-back victories end last time out. They will want to bounce back with a win on Wednesday as they look to move up the table. However, we expect that they will have to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Brest 1-1 Saint-Etienne

