Brest vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | December 7th 2023

Brest will entertain Strasbourg at the Stade Francis-Le Blé in Ligue 1 action on Thursday.

The match was originally scheduled to take place on November 12 but had to be postponed on account of the damage caused to the stadium due to Storm Ciarán.

The hosts have registered back-to-back wins in their two games since the international break, scoring three goals apiece in these games. In their previous outing, Romain Del Castillo's brace and Mathias Pereira Lage's 34th-minute strike helped them record a comfortable 3-0 home win over Clermont Foot.

The visitors are winless in their last seven league outings and fell to a 2-1 away loss at Reims last time around. They conceded twice in the first half, including an own goal from Lucas Perrin. Kevin Gameiro scored his first goal of the season from the penalty spot in the 88th minute to reduce his side's deficit but it was not enough.

Brest vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 29 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have a narrow lead in the head-to-head record with 11 wins to their name. The hosts have got the better of their eastern rivals eight times and 10 games have ended in draws.

The hosts were unbeaten in their two league meetings against the visitors last season, recording a 1-0 away win while the reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw.

Brest are winless in their last three home meetings against Strasbourg, suffering two defeats and failing to score in these losses as well.

The visitors have just one win in their last eight away games in Ligue 1.

Strasbourg have the second-worst attacking record in the league this season, scoring just 11 times in 13 games, with just three of them coming in away games.

Brest vs Strasbourg Prediction

Les Pirates have seen an upturn in form recently, winning two games in a row, after going winless in five league games between October and November. They have lost just twice in their last 12 league games at home, keeping six clean sheets.

Jordan Amavi has resumed training but remains unavailable on account of a calf injury. Pierre Lees-Melou will serve a one-game suspension in this match due to yellow card accumulation.

Les Bleu et Blanc have just one win in their last 10 league games, with that win coming in an away meeting against Metz in September. They have registered the fewest shots on goal (38) this season and will look to improve upon their goalscoring record in this match.

Patrick Vieira remains without the services of Karol Fila through an injury while Gerzino Nyamsi was injured in the match against Reims and will sit this one out. Matz Sels trained with a virus earlier this week but should be back to fitness for the trip to Brest.

Considering the visitors' poor form in the league this season and the hosts' back-to-back wins in the league, we back the home team to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Brest 2-1 Strasbourg

Brest vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brest to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Romain Del Castillo to score or assist any time - Yes