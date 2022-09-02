Brest vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2022-23

Sunday sees Strasbourg travel to the Stade Francis-Le Ble to take on Brest in a Ligue 1 match.

Brest are currently in 17th place and have struggled for traction since the start of the current campaign, while Strasbourg are one place below them in 18th, and are currently winless in five games.

Which one of these sides will claim some valuable points this weekend?

Brest vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head

With just one win to their name in their first five games, Brest have found things difficult to begin their 2022-23 campaign.

While they defeated Angers in a strong performance on August 21, last weekend saw them destroyed 0-7 by Montpellier in a truly humiliating loss.

Michel der Zakarian’s side then followed that loss up with another one against Rennes in their midweek fixture, meaning they have now conceded more goals than any other Ligue 1 side with 15.

Strasbourg have not suffered such a horrendous defeat to this point, but they’ve also failed to win any of their opening five games, having lost two and drawn three.

Most recently, they picked up a 1-1 draw with Nantes, conceding a frustrating equalizer with less than five minutes of the game remaining.

Considering how well Julien Stephan’s side ended last season – losing just two of their last 16 games – it’s been a disappointing start for them, but they’ll be hopeful of turning things around soon.

Last season saw Strasbourg pick up two wins over Brest, defeating them 0-1 and 3-1, and you have to go back to 2019 to find the last time the hosts defeated their visitors this weekend.

Brest form guide: L-D-W-L-L

Strasbourg form guide: L-D-D-L-D

Brest vs Strasbourg Team News

Brest

Brest have four players who are likely to miss out on this game due to injuries.

Injured: Jeremy Le Douaron, Noah Fadiga, Steve Mounie

Doubtful: Romain Del Castillo

Suspended: None

Strasbourg

Strasbourg have somewhat of an injury crisis currently, as they have six players on the shelf going into this match.

Injured: Maxime Le Marchand, Lucas Perrin, Gerzino Nyamsi, Karol Fila, Ibrahima Sissoko, Nordine Kandil

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brest vs Strasbourg Predicted XI

Brest predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marco Bizot, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Brendan Chardonnet, Achraf Dari, Lilian Brassier, Haris Belkebla, Hugo Magnetti, Franck Honorat, Mathias Lage, Youcef Belaili, Islam Slimani

Strasbourg predicted XI (3-5-2): Matz Sels, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Ismael Doukoure, Alexander Djiku, Thomas Delaine, Sanjin Prcic, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Adrien Thomasson, Colin Dagba, Ludovic Ajorque, Habib Diallo

Brest vs Strasbourg Prediction

Neither of these sides have been in good form of late, but Strasbourg seem closer to turning things around than their hosts this weekend.

Brest have not looked good at all since being thumped by Montpellier, and this lack of confidence doesn’t bode well for their match on Sunday.

With that in mind, we expect the visitors to pick up their first win of the season.

Prediction: Brest 0-1 Strasbourg

