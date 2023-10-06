Brest vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2023

Brest host Toulouse in Ligue 1 action at the Stade Francis-Le-Ble on Sunday (October 8).

The hosts have been Ligue 1’s surprise high flyers this season, as they sit in second place in the points table, behind Monaco on goal difference. Toulouse, meanwhile, are 11th place.

So, can Brest’s hot run continue this weekend, or will Toulouse pull off a strong result?

Brest vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brest have won two of their last three meetings with Toulouse, winning 3-1 in April and 5-2 in January 2020.

Brest have won four of their first seven games this season, beating Lens, Le Havre, Reims and Lyon. However, they drew goalless with Nice in their last outing.

Toulouse beat Metz 3-0 last weekend in their most impressive performance of the season. It was their first win since beating Nantes on the opening day.

Despite flying high, Brest have only scored eight goals, with eight other teams outscoring them after seven games. However, with just six goals conceded, they're Ligue 1’s second-tightest defence.

With eight goals conceded, Toulouse have proven to be difficult to break down. Only four sides have conceded fewer.

Brest vs Toulouse Prediction

On paper at least, this game should be close to call. High-flying Brest don’t look unbeatable by any means, and their lack of goals could be their undoing.

Nevertheless, Toulouse played in Europe in midweek. While they did beat Austrian side LASK 1-0, they have had far less time to prepare for this game than their opponents.

Also factoring in Brest’s home advantage, solid defence and four-game unbeaten run, the smart prediction will be a victory for Les Pirates.

Prediction: Brest 1-0 Toulouse

Brest vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Brest win

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals – Yes (Brest have only conceded once in four games but have scored thrice.)

Tip 3: Brest to score in the second half – Yes (Six of Brest’s eight goals this season have come in the second half.)