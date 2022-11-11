Brest vs Troyes Prediction and Betting Tips | November 13, 2022

Brest will face off with Troyes on Sunday (November 13) in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Francis-Le-Ble. Brest are mired in a relegation fight and sit in 19th place, while Troyes are 13th and aren’t safe in their own right.

Brest’s recent form has been poor, as they’ve won just once in their last 11 games, beating Clermont 3-1 on October 23. Most recently, they fell 1-0 to Nice last weekend.

Troyes, meanwhile, are also in pretty poor from. They’ve won once in their last nine games, coincidentally also beating Clermont. However, they’ve at least avoided defeat in four of their last six and also pushed Paris St. Germain in a 4-3 loss.

Brest vs Troyes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brest have a slight advantage over Troyes in terms of results in recent meetings. They’ve won three of their last six clashes, including a 5-1 thrashing in February. Troyes haven’t beaten Brest since April 2017.

While they don’t sit in the relegation zone, Troyes (29) have conceded more goals than all but bottom club Angers. However, with 25 goals scored, their attack is more potent than any other team in the bottom half.

Only Ajaccio have scored fewer goals than Brest (14). In fact, Brest have only scored more than once in two games this season.

Mama Balde (7) is Troyes’ top goalscorer, putting him on a level footing with the legendary Lionel Messi of Paris St. Germain.

Troyes have not kept a clean sheet this season, conceding at least once in 14 games.

Brest vs Troyes Prediction

While Troyes have largely looked better than Brest this season, this one is a difficult game to call. The visitors offer a threat going forward but are also worryingly open at the back.

Nevertheless, Brest have struggled in front of goal all season and have also failed to win their last eight home games. This one could go either way, but the prediction is an away win.

Prediction: Brest 1-2 Troyes

Brest vs Troyes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Troyes win

Tip 2: Game to feature at least 2.5 goals – Yes (There have been over 2.5 goals scored in six of Troyes’ last seven away games, and they've scored at least twice in their last three away outings.)

Tip 3: Brest to score at least one goal – Yes (Troyes have not kept a clean sheet this season in Ligue 1.)

