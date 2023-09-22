Brighton & Hove Albion vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th September 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to play Bournemouth at the American Express Stadium on Sunday in the English Premier League.

Brighton & Hove Albion come into this game on the back of a 3-2 loss to AEK Athens in the group stage of the Europa League. Goals from French full-back Djibril Sidibe, Serbian midfielder Mijat Gacinovic and Argentine attacker Ezequiel Ponce secured the win for AEK Athens. Brazilian attacker Joao Pedro scored the goals for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Chelsea in their most recent league game.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bournemouth have won eight games, lost four and drawn four.

Irish striker Evan Ferguson has scored four goals in two league starts for Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

German midfielder Pascal Gross has managed two goals in five league starts for Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

Striker Dominic Solanke has managed three goal contributions in five league starts for Bournemouth this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Bournemouth Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion have been the talk of the town for some time now, and have once again enjoyed a bright start to their league campaign. They sit fifth on the league table, have registered four wins out of five league games, and have scored plenty of goals so far.

Once again, they have a squad full of talented youngsters; it would not be surprising to see one of them fetch the club another £100 million soon. Right now, it looks very likely that that player will be striker Evan Ferguson; the 18-year-old is now regarded as one of the best young strikers in the league.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are 15th in the league and are yet to win a game. They made some smart signings this summer, and appointed a talented young manager in Andoni Iraola, but are yet to find their feet this season. Bournemouth should have enough to survive this season, but it is one thing for their survival to hinge on their performances and a completely different thing for it to hinge on the fact that there are three worse teams than them in the league, at least on paper. They need to start picking up points soon.

We expect Brighton & Hove Albion to win here.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Bournemouth

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton & Hove Albion to win

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Brighton & Hove Albion to keep a clean sheet - Yes