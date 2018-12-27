Brighton 1-1 Arsenal: 3 Reasons why Arsenal failed to beat Brighton

Aubameyang gave Arsenal the lead

On a day when Liverpool and Spurs pushed down Manchester City to the third position in the League table, Arsenal failed to keep momentum in the top 4 race and dropped points at Brighton. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave Arsenal the early lead when he curled home an effort after Lacazette fought hard to keep the possession in the 18-yard box. Brighton’s response was quick and clinical, as Jurgen Locadia punished errors from Bernd Leno and Stephan Lichsteiner to equalize for the home team.

Mesut Ozil again had an off day as he was substituted at halftime. The Gunners failed to create a lot of chances in the second half as they lacked a no.10 after the injury to Mkhitaryan which makes Ozil the only creator in this squad.

Chris Hughton and his team were coming off three-match defeats in a row and will take this point in their stride as they compete to stay in the Premier League. Here are the three reasons why Arsenal failed to take three points.

#1 Bernd Leno’s error in judgement

Leno could have done better in preventing Brighton's goal

Bernd Leno’s early season form gave confidence to Unai Emery’s style of play which had to play from the back as an integral part but as the season has progressed Leno has looked less confident in dealing with the half chances. He was slow to sweep the danger after Lichsteiner’s error gave Jurgen Locadia an open goal to shoot at. Leno could have come earlier or else should have stayed back and tried to stop the shot.

Leno’s ability to deal with the physicality of the league is also a question mark and it looks like Peter Cech will soon get a look in with Arsenal losing ground in the race for top 4.

Allison for City and Lloris for Spurs have proved how important the role of a keeper is for the top class teams and Arsenal need to quickly figure out who their no1 shot-stopper is before the Champions League spots become too far to aim at.

