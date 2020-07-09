Brighton 1-3 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points | EPL 2019-20

Five talking points from Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Brighton

Liverpool posted an away victory for the first time in five months

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool made light work of Brighton on their home turf, with quickfire goals from Mo Salah and Jordan Henderson putting them in the driving seat inside the first eight minutes, while Leandro Trossard halved the deficit right on the stroke of half-time.

Jurgen Klopp named a heavily rotated line-up, with Sadio Mane, Andrew Robertson, and Fabinho among the regulars who were left out of the starting lineup and the hosts started the second half on the front foot.

The introductions of Mane, Robertson, and Fabinho helped swing the tide back in Liverpool's favour and Salah grabbed his brace in the 76th minute when he headed in a corner by Robertson.

More chances were created by the visitors, with Minamino failing to break his Premier League duck when he was played in by James Milner.

Here, we shall be highlighting five talking points from the fixture.

#5 Liverpool end away day blues

For how dominant they have been this season, it might come as a surprise to many that heading into this game, Liverpool were without an away win since a 1-0 victory was recorded over Norwich on February 15.

Given, over three months in that time was spent on lockdown but a 1-0 away defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League kickstarted a run that saw Liverpool fail to score in five consecutive away fixtures, with a goalless stalemate in the Mersyside derby coming in between two embarrassing away defeats to Watford and Manchester City in the league, while a 2-0 loss was also recorded at Stamford Bridge in the League Cup.

Salah's opener ended Liverpool's away drought after seven hours and 47 minutes, which would have come as a relief to Jurgen Klopp.

#4 Mohamed Salah right back in the race for Golden Boot

Mohamed Salah has been spectacular in each of his two full seasons with Liverpool and despite not hitting such heights this season, the Egyptian international is still firmly in the running for a third consecutive Golden Boot.

His brace and assist against Brighton meant he has reached 100 goal involvements for Liverpool (73 goals 27 assists) in just 104 appearances, making him just the fourth player to reach this milestone for the Reds after Steven Gerrard, Robbie Fowler, and Michael Owen.

Mo in the @premierleague for the Reds...



1️⃣0️⃣4️⃣ appearances

7️⃣3️⃣ goals

2️⃣7️⃣ assists



🔥 @MoSalah 🔥

It also took him to 19 goals for the season, three behind pacesetter Jamie Vardy and with Liverpool still having 4 matches to play, he would fancy his chances of becoming only the third man in history to achieve a Premier League Golden Boot three-peat.

#3 Inspired performance from Naby Keita

Naby Keita dominated proceedings in midfield

Injuries and loss of confidence have hampered Naby Keita's Liverpool career since his arrival from the Bundesliga two years ago but when he has been on form, the Guinean international has been almost unplayable.

Tonight was one of his most inspired performances in a Liverpool shirt, as he played a key role in the opening two goals, teeing up Salah to break the deadlock, while he also kickstarted the build-up to Jordan Henderson's goal.

He created a total of four chances before departing the field in the 63rd minute and in this form, Jurgen Klopp would hope Keita can maintain his fitness.

#2 Brighton punished for failing to take their chances

Despite their lowly position on the League table, Graham Potter set his side up to play Liverpool on the front foot and they got punished just six minutes into the game when Davy Propper was dispossessed by Naby Keita who set Salah on his way to open the scoring.

The second goal was scored in almost identical fashion but the hosts soon found their rhythm and put Liverpool on the backfoot, fashioning some good chances for themselves which they failed to convert.

Alisson was called into action to keep out Neal Maupay at point-blank range but Brighton got a goal on the stroke of half-time when Trosaard converted a Tariq Lamptey cross with a half-volley which was no more than they deserved.

They started the second half brightly and Dan Burn should have found the back of the net but fluffed his line from close range and Liverpool made Brighton pay for their missed chances.

#1 Liverpool on course for record points

When Manchester City became the first side in Premier League history to amass 100 points, it seemed like their record would remain unbreakable for some time but it is under serious threat just two years after.

This latest victory took Liverpool to 92 points from just 34 matches and they need just three victories from their final four games to cement their legacy as the most dominant Premier League champions in history.

GET IN REDS! ✊



30th win of our @premierleague campaign 🙌