Brighton 2-1 Arsenal: Arsenal Player Ratings | Premier League 2019-20

A look at the player ratings of Arsenal following their 1-2 loss to Brighton in the 2019-20 Premier League.

Arsenal opened the scoring on the night but the hosts completed a comeback win right at the death.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Brighton welcomed Arsenal to the Amex Stadium with every intention of pushing themselves nearer to the middle of the Premier League table, and to their credit, they won the game.

However, there were some rather ugly scenes during the game, which started after Bernd Leno had to be stretchered off. Even after the end of the game, there was a brief scuffle between Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi and Brighton frontman Neil Maupay who scored the winning goal for the home side.

The first half in the game didn't see any major scoring opportunities for the home side as Arsenal dominated proceedings from the starting whistle. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a great chance from outside the box but went wide while Bukayo Saka's curling drive hit the top of the crossbar. Alexander Lacazette then made an accurate diving header that was palmed away by Mat Ryan as Arsenal looked vibrant in attack.

However, in the 36th minute, Arsenal's star goalkeeper Bernd Leno took a very distressing injury while rushing out to collect the ball. It looked as though Leno's knee took the brunt of the fall when Neal Maupay charged for the ball along with the Arsenal custodian. Emilio Martinez was subbed on for Arsenal number 1 man who had to be stretchered off the pitch.

Suddenly, it seemed like the Seagulls had found their wings again. As they charged down Arsenal's box often, Martinez was forced to make a few saves immediately after coming on.

The second-half saw Brighton's defence struggle to contain Arsenal's counterattacks as the Seagulls seemed to focus on seeking possession in the Gunners' half. On one of those quick breaks, Aubaemeyang was on hand to run through the defence for Saka's pass and place a one-on-one opportunity beyond the keeper and into the net. However, a VAR check showed that Arsenal's star striker was offside.

As the second-half progressed, it was Nicholas Pepe who finally opened the scoring for Arsenal. A quick pass from Saka was all Pepe needed to shift the ball to his left foot and send a curling shot beyond Mat Ryan from the right side of the box as the Gunners took the lead.

However, barely eight minutes passed when a stunned Arsenal defence badly mismanaged a near-post cross and the ball miraculously found its way to the net. Lewis Dunk took credit for Brighton's goal as the centre-back stretched his leg to nudge the ball past the unprepared Arsenal defenders right in front of the post.

Arsenal's strikers fought a rock-solid Brighton defence in a serious bid to pick up all three points in the closing minutes of the game. But it was the Seagulls, instead, who completed an unexpected comeback win at the very end.

Five minutes into second-half stoppage time, Neil Maupay dummied an oncoming pass, choosing instead to run behind the Arsenal defence. Aaron Connolly received the ball with a one-time chipped pass through to Maupay, and the striker finished off the brilliant piece of play with a well-timed shot beyond Martinez.

Brighton take all three points.



🔵 2-1 🔴 (FT)#BHAARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 20, 2020

Arsenal couldn't muster a response and have now picked up two defeats in a row. The Gunners remain in ninth position but could move down to 12th place after the current round of Premier League games end. Brighton, on the other hand, might have saved themselves from relegation with these three points as they sit in 15th place.

Without further ado, let's take a look at Arsenal player ratings in the loss against Brighton:

Arsenal's player ratings:

#1: Bernd Leno - 6.5/10

Bernd Leno

Bernd Leno, Arsenal's key man between the sticks, played for less than 40 minutes during a period when the ball spent much of its' time in Brighton's half.

During this period, Leno didn't do much except picking up the ball to recycle possession when needed. Sadly for Arsenal, Leno had to be stretchered off after suffering a potentially serious injury.

#2: Hector Bellerin - 6/10

Hector Bellerrn

The 25-year-old Hector Bellerin did little to aid his team during attacking spells. While he maintained some presence, Bellerin made no key passes, and none of his crosses found their target. Defensively, he put in a better performance and made two good tackles, as well as three key clearances.

#3 Shkrodan Mustafi - 7/10

Shkodran Mustafi

Shkodran Mustafi's presence was effective and strong throughout the game.

The Arsenal centre-back made clearances and won aerial challenges in defence. He also helped in the build-up play and attack, making two key passes and having a crack at goal as well.

#4 Rob Holding - 6.5/10

Rob Holding

Making as many clearances as his fellow centre-half, Rob Holding made a good effort in the Arsenal defence. His passing was notably accurate, and he helped recycle possession for his team.

#5 Sead Kolasinac - 6/10

Sead Kolsinac

Much like fellow wing-back Bellerin, Sead Kolasinac did not make any notable decisions during Arsenal's long periods of possession in Brighton's half. While he did show good defending for the most part of the game, he didn't achieve much else.

#6 Nicolas Pepe - 7.5/10

Nicholas Pepe

While Nicholas Pepe remained almost unnoticed for long spells during the game, he showcased a sudden moment of absolute brilliance by opening the scoring for Arsenal with a brilliant curling finish.

#7 Matteo Guendouzi - 6.5/10

Matteo Guendouzi

Matteo Guendouzi had a quiet game for most parts, but the central midfielder recycled possession effectively, pulled strings from the middle and started Arsenal's attacks with his long passes. Guendouzi's defensive output in the game, however, was found wanting.

#8 Dani Ceballos - 6.5/10

Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos was at hand to complement Arsenal with his vision and ability to find key passes when the situation required it. However, Ceballos' overall passing accuracy in the game was rather low, compared to Arsenal's other midfielders. He could certainly have done better on that front.

#9 Bukayo Saka - 7.5/10

Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka displayed a high level of maturity and did his best to drive the game in Arsenal's favour. He troubled Brighton's defence with his pace, constant dribbling and shooting as well.

Although Arsenal didn't win on the day, Saka played a good game and had an assist to his name for his efforts.

#10 Alexandre Lacazette - 6.5/10

Alexandre Lacazette

While Alexandre Lacazette didn't take too many shots at goal, he certainly caused a fair share of trouble for Brighton in the final third.

The Arsenal striker linked well with his partner up front, Aubameyang, and sought holes and passing channels in the opposition defence. The Frenchman was generally unlucky against a strong Brighton side.

#11 Pierre Emerick Aubameyang - 6/10

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

Clearly, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, the Arsenal man entrusted with the duty of scoring goals, fell short. Having to face Mat Ryan, who was one of Brighton's best players in the game, was not an easy task.

All of the Gabonese striker's chances at goal were thwarted successfully by the opposing goalkeeper. He played well overall, but that was not enough to give Arsenal the much needed three points.

Substitutes:

Emiliano Martínez - 6.5/10

After coming on in the 39th minute, the 27-year-old made a good number of saves, but not enough to keep Brighton from eventually winning the game.

Joseph Willock - N/A

Didn't do much to warrant a rating.

Reiss Nelson - N/A

Didn't do much to warrant a rating.

Eddie Nketiah - 6/10

Though he came on with more than ten minutes to spare, he didn't see enough of the ball to do anything.

Kieran Tierney - N/A

Didn't do much to warrant a rating.