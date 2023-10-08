Brighton 2-2 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points as the Seagulls score late to secure a point from a thrilling game | Premier League 2023-24

Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion played out a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Sunday, October 8.

The Seagulls were thrashed 6-1 by Aston Villa in their last outing in a proper humbling for Roberto De Zerbi's men. They were then held to a 2-2 draw by Marseille in the Europa League in a tough week. The Italian fielded a strong lineup for this game.

The Reds, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Tottenham in their last league outing, before securing a straightforward 2-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League. Manager Jurgen Klopp went with a full-strength team with the players available at his disposal.

Brighton made a lovely start to the game and looked to take the game to Liverpool right from the get-go. They pounced on an error by the reds as Simon Adingra won the ball high up the pitch and slotted it past Alisson from way outside the box to make it 1-0 after 20 minutes.

With their backs against the wall, Liverpool were eager to find an equalizer before half-time and Mohamed Salah came to the party. He converted a pass by Darwin Nunez in the 40th minute to make it 1-1, before firing Liverpool ahead from the penalty spot on the cusp of half-time.

The Reds led 2-1 at the interval.

Both managers made a few changes after the break as they looked to turn the tide their way. However, Brighton looked more organized and determined as the clock ticked on, while Liverpool dropped off a little.

Solly March and Lewis Dunk combined to grab the leveler for the Seagulls in the 78th minute as the latter scored an all-important goal.

The game ended in a 2-2 draw, and on that note, let's take a look at the five talking points.

#5. Simon Adingra pounces on a loose pass to give Brighton the lead

Liverpool kept possession and were often forced to go all the way back to Alisson in goal as Brighton pressed them effectively. That led to the first goal of the game as the Brazilian goalkeeper's misplaced pass was snapped up by an alert Simon Adingra.

The midfielder took one look at goal and saw Alisson off his line before firing a curling effort that went past his outstretched fingertips to make it 1-0 for Brighton.

It was a poor decision by the 'keeper to play that pass as Brighton had marked every Reds' player in that area of the pitch.

#4. Mohamed Salah's brace give Liverpool the lead before half-time

In a rather slow start, Liverpool found themselves chasing the game in the 20th minute as Brighton grabbed an unexpected lead. However, they kept their composure and star man Mo Salah grabbed the leveler after 40 minutes. Darwin Nunez did well to play the ball to the Egyptian who applied the finishing touches.

Pascal Gross then brought Dominik Szoboszlai down in the box and the referee awarded the Reds a penalty. Salah stepped up and converted to make it 2-1 as Liverpool led at the interval.

#3. The Reds lost focus in the final third in the second half

Having scored two goals from three shots on target in the first half, Liverpool carried a whole lot of confidence with them into the half-time break. However, they could not replicate the same sort of intensity or focus in the second half as they failed to increase their lead in the second half.

Klopp's men attempted eight shots in the second period but just one of those was on target, which was nowhere near enough to trouble Bart Verbruggen in goal.

Their lack of clinicality ultimately cost them two points as Brighton scored late in the game.

#2. Lewis Dunk equalized late on for Brighton

Brighton did not back away despite being hit by a late first-half blitz by Mohamed Salah to put Liverpool ahead. Two of their key players in Lewis Dunk and Pascal Gross combined to grab an equalizer late in the game.

Gross played the ball to Dunk, who converted the chance to send the home fans into raptures with the goal.

#1. The Reds fail to take chance to overtake teams ahead of them

Liverpool could have won and moved level on points with Manchester City on 19, but they failed to take the chance to put some 'scoreboard pressure' on their rivals.

With Arsenal and Manchester City to face-off later in the day, a draw in that game would result in the top four being bunched up together with just one point separating the teams.

Klopp's men will now face Merseyside rivals Everton in the derby after the international break.