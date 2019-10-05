Brighton 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur: 3 players who impressed 2 who were poor | Premier League 2019/20

Tony Akatugba FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 84 // 05 Oct 2019, 22:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brighton's Aaron Connolly whips the ball beyond the Tottenham Hotspur rearguard

Another game, another humiliation - Tottenham Hotspur's woeful week continued this weekend against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Mauricio Pochettino's team got mercilessly hammered in midweek at home by Bayern Munich, and Spurs went into the game against Brighton seeking a reprieve. That was denied emphatically, as Graham Potter's men hit 3 goals past a hapless Spurs defence.

The party got started early on, thanks to an early gift from Hugo Lloris who dropped the ball, allowing Neal Maupay to score the opener in the 3rd minute. The Spurs goalie was then taken off due to a bizarre injury.

In the 32nd minute, Brighton doubled the advantage, as 19-year-old Aaron Connolly whipped in a rebound after his initial shot was poorly cleared by Spurs' Paulo Gazzaniga. He became Brighton's youngest Premier League scorer with that strike.

In the 65th minute, Connolly grabbed his brace, as he received a delightful pass from Lewis Dunk on the left and curled a shot beyond the reach of a bemused Gazzaniga. With this result, Spurs' barren run of away fixtures continues, as they haven't won away from home since January.

In this article, we highlight some of the standout performers, as well as the players who underperformed.

Poor: Hugo Lloris

Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris in pain early on in the encounter

Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris was taken off due to an arm injury, however, that injury was preceded by a howler from the Frenchman.

He misjudged a cross and had to let go of the ball in his goalmouth, right in front of the advancing Neal Maupay, who headed the ball home with just 3 minutes on the clock, kickstarting another woeful matchday for Spurs.

Advertisement

Impressed: Neal Maupay

Neal Maupay - Poacher's goal

Neal Maupay was one of the most impressive performers for Brighton on the day, as he continually troubled the Tottenham Hotspur backline. He had a couple of chances, and he also created a couple of chances for his teammates.

However, his most glaring contribution came in the 3rd minute, as he ruthlessly pounced on a Hugo Lloris blunder, heading the ball into the net and setting the narrative firmly in Brighton's favour. He also had a contribution of 3 shots - with 2 on target, as well as 2 key passes.

1 / 3 NEXT