Brighton 3-2 Manchester United: 4 key takeaways

Shoaib Khan FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.00K // 20 Aug 2018, 09:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United endured their first defeat of the season on their visit to Brighton, suffering a humiliating 3-2 loss.

United, featuring the likes of Pogba, Lukaku and Martial in their starting XI, were second best from the start.

Lukaku was offered the first opportunity to score but dragged his shot wide. An error-filled defensive performance from Jose Mourinho's men gave Brighton the opener, as Glenn Murray got in front of Lindelof to flick it past de Gea.

They weren't settled two minutes later when Gross put the ball back into the area from his corner for Duffy to latch onto to make it 2-0.

Lukaku then gave United some hope of a comeback, flicking the ball off his head but another calamitous moment at the back from United gave Gross the chance to make it 3 from the spot - and he did.

Pogba's penalty in the final minute was the only attacking moment worth note in the second half.

Here are four takeaways from the game.

#1 Uninspired, lifeless

Well, where do I start with Manchester United?

One of the key fixtures that defined United in the Premier League last season was their defeat away to Huddersfield. It created the gap between them and City, and the gap got wider as the season went on.

Dropping points to teams such as Huddersfield, Brighton and Newcastle - as United did last year - had to be cut out if they are to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League this season, but the second gameweek in and it already looks a stretch to compete with City.

Even with Mourinho's half-time changes of Rashford and Lingard to replace Mata and Pereira, not once did it look like United were capable of getting one goal, let alone three.

As is a regular feature in recent times, there was no evident system to attack from, which meant Brighton were hardly ever in danger of dropping the three points.

1 / 4 NEXT