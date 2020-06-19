Brighton v Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Arsenal take on Brighton in the Premier League as they aim to return to winning ways.

The Gunners were beaten 3-0 against Manchester City in a one-sided Premier League encounter midweek.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will look to inspire Arsenal to victory in the Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion host Arsenal at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League, as they aim to steer further clear of the relegation zone. The Seagulls are just two points above 18th placed Bournemouth and face the risk of dropping down to the Championship after three seasons in the top flight.

Much like their opponents, Arsenal have endured a disappointing Premier League campaign and currently find themselves 9th on the league standings.

The Gunners' faint hopes of securing a top-four finish took another blow midweek, as they suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

David Luiz's embarrassing capitulation was the major talking point, as Mikel Arteta's side were beaten comprehensively by the Cityzens. Arsenals faltering league season is in major need of an uplift and the Gunners will look to make amends straight away, as they prepare for another Premier League away day.

Brighton v Arsenal Head-to-Head

The home side have not won a single game in all competitions since the turn of the year. However, Brighton top scorer Neal Maupay scored a late winner for his side, as the Seagulls secured a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Brighton form guide: L-D-D-D-L-D

Arsenal form guide: W-W-L-W-W-L

Brighton v Arsenal Team News

David Luiz might have played his last game in the Premier League

Arsenal's injury woes were compounded in their previous league encounter, as Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari were withdrawn prematurely. The pair join Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers on the treatment table, while Luiz will serve a one-match ban after receiving his marching orders against Manchester City.

Mesut Ozil was omitted from the squad altogether for tactical reasons and it remains to be seen if the German international forces his way back into Arteta's plans. Arsenal could make a handful of changes, with the likes of Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Alexandre Lacazette and Sokratis Papastathopoulos featuring from the start.

Arsenal have lost Pablo Mari for rest of season with serious ankle ligament/tendon injury suffered in defeat at Man City, may need surgery. Granit Xhaka also picked up an ankle problem but may return before campaign ends. Rob Holding in contention for Brighton @TheAthleticUK #AFC — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 18, 2020

Injuries: Calum Chambers, Cedric Soares, Granit Xhaka, Pablo Mari

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: David Luiz

Brighton v Arsenal Predicted XI

Brighton Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mat Ryan; Martin Montoya, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn; Aaron Mooy, Davy Propper, Yves Bissouma; Solly March, Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Kieran Tierney; Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Dani Ceballos; Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette

Brighton v Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal will look to recover from their defeat against Manchester City, but Brighton are fighting for Premier League survival and could pose a stern challenge. Graham Potter's side haven't won a Premier League game since the turn of the year and will need to string together a run of positive results to beat the drop.

The Gunners, on the other hand, were in a rich vein of form before the break but were brought crashing back to earth by a rampant Manchester City side.

A draw is the most likely outcome, as both sides look to climb the table in the business end of the season.

Prediction: Brighton 1-1 Arsenal