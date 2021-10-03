Brighton and Hove Albion 0-0 Arsenal: 5 talking points as misfiring Gunners settle for share of the spoils | Premier League 2021-22

Brighton and Arsenal played out an entertaining goalless draw in a 2021-22 Premier League game at the Amex Stadium on Saturday. The Seagulls won't be too happy with the result, as their dominance in the match didn't result in goals, despite creating the better chances on the night.

In the first half alone, the hosts came agonisingly close to scoring numerous times. But their profligacy in front of goal prevented them from breaking the deadlock. The Gunners returned from the break strongly, putting in a much-improved showing, but that wasn't enough to help them see off Brighton.

Admittedly, Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang and Emile Smith-Rowe were both denied by some last-ditch blocks after they got in behind the Brighton defence. Then, Aaron Ramsdale produced a key save in the 87th-minute, getting his hands on the ball before a lurking Neal Maupay could make a tap-in.

Overall, it was a fair result, although both sides had come into the game looking for more than just a point.

Brighton remain in fifth-place with 14 points from seven games going into the international break. Meanwhile, Arsenal are down in ninth, trailing the south-coast side by four points.

On that note, here are the five key talking points from the game:

#5 Brighton rue missed chances against Arsenal

Brighton's wastefulness in front of goal cost them a victory against Arsenal.

The scoreline might suggest an even contest, but Brighton were the more dominant side in the game, especially in the first half.

Graham Potter's side have made their best-ever start to a Premier League season, garnering 13 points from six games coming into tonight's clash. They started on the stronger foot, never taking their feet off the pedal for the remainder of the half.

Passing the ball around quickly and effectively on the break, the Seagulls opened up Arsenal with consummate ease. But the hosts saw four big chances go begging, with Leandro Trossard, Lewis Dunk, Trossard and Dan Burn all missing their target.

Dave @daveraybould Brighton need to score. So many wasted opportunities. Brighton need to score. So many wasted opportunities.

Dunk had the easiest chance of them all after Ramsdale spilled a cross into his path. All he had to do was smash the ball home, but the 29-year-old ended up flashing his effort wide off target.

Brighton could've easily ended the game as a contest in the opening stanza itself with a few goals. But their failure to bury their chances kept the match wide open for Arsenal till the very end.

#4 Ben White impresses on his Brighton return

Ben White impressed on his return to Brighton.

Ben White returned to the Amex Stadium for the first time since his stunning £50 million switch to Arsenal in the summer. He put on a decent show in front of his former supporters.

Having endured a difficult start to life with the north Londoners, the 23-year-old has settled in well now. That was evident in his performance on the night.

Assured at the back and composed in possession, White was solid in defence for Arsenal. He read the game brilliantly, making seven clearances and two key blocks.

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 Ben White since his debut: 2 blocks. 8 interceptions. 19 clearances. 3 tackles won. 4 key passes. 12 accurate long balls. 100% dribble success. 3 clean sheets. 360 minutes per goal conceded. 3 wins. 1 draw. 0 defeats. Ben White since his debut: 2 blocks. 8 interceptions. 19 clearances. 3 tackles won. 4 key passes. 12 accurate long balls. 100% dribble success. 3 clean sheets. 360 minutes per goal conceded. 3 wins. 1 draw. 0 defeats. https://t.co/nqnkVzAb1e

His passing left a lot to be desired, though. While Brighton's wastefulness also bailed him out a few times, White's talent was there for all to see.

