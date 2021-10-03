Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Arsenal: Gunners' player ratings from a hard-fought draw | Premier League 2021-22

Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal battled each other as well as the elements in a goalless draw at the Amex Stadium on Saturday. A steady downpour and strong winds added atmosphere but little else to this Premier League clash as nothing could separate the two sides.

After the visitors started the game on the front foot, the hosts took total control of the first half. Their incessant pressing and slick passing cut Arsenal open with ease at times, with just the finishing touch lacking from their game. As such, Arsenal would have considered themselves fairly lucky to be on level terms at the break.

The second half continued in much the same vein, with Brighton dominating proceedings with Arsenal looking to hit the hosts on the counter. However, both defenses stood firm and remained unbreached when the final whistle blew.

On that note, here are the Arsenal player ratings from the game.

Aaron Ramsdale: 6/10

Yet another Arsenal clean sheet to add to Ramsdale's growing collection

While not unduly troubled, Ramsdale was kept on his toes by Brighton’s attackers and deserved his clean sheet.

Takehiro Tomiyasu: 5/10

The Japan international had his hands full dealing with Marc Cucurella on the wing, with the Spaniard’s direct running causing him a few problems.

White stood strong on his return to his former side and gave a good account of himself in the Arsenal backline.

Squawka Football @Squawka Ben White made more clearances (6) than any other Arsenal player in the first half against Brighton.



No player made more ball recoveries (4) than the centre-back. Ben White made more clearances (6) than any other Arsenal player in the first half against Brighton.



No player made more ball recoveries (4) than the centre-back. https://t.co/ttUEaqIAT1

Gabriel Magalhaes: 5/10

The Brazilian centre-back turned in a strong performance, not just making six important recoveries but playing it out confidently from the back as well.

Like Tomiyasu on the opposite flank, Tierney was tested by Brighton’s hard-working wing-backs, who limited his influence on the game.

Partey’s performance was solid yet unspectacular, using his physicality to repeatedly break up play in midfield.

Albert Sambi Lokonga: 5/10

The Belgian injected energy and tenacity into the Arsenal midfield, contributing both offensively and defensively.

Saka was arguably Arsenal's most potent attacking threat

Arsenal looked at their most dangerous when Saka was on the ball, even though he was unable to make a real impact on proceedings.

Odegaard was virtually invisible during his time on the pitch, denied meaningful time or space on the ball. He was ultimately taken off just after the hour mark.

Smith Rowe looked extremely positive in possession, completing the most dribbles (4) than anyone on the pitch. The youngster popped up everywhere across the pitch, showing admirable energy levels throught the 90 minutes.

Aubameyang did not have his finest outing as Brighton’s diligent defenders did well to put the shackles on the Arsenal skipper.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 5 - Arsenal have scored just five goals in their opening seven league games, their fewest at this stage of a season since 1986-87 (also five goals), in what was George Graham’s first campaign in charge of the Gunners. Lacking. 5 - Arsenal have scored just five goals in their opening seven league games, their fewest at this stage of a season since 1986-87 (also five goals), in what was George Graham’s first campaign in charge of the Gunners. Lacking.

Substitutes:

Pepe replaced Odegaard just after the hour mark and had a few bright flashes without really offering too much.

Lacazette replaced Aubameyang for the final 20 or so minutes and showcased a few moments of excellent hold-up play.

Also Read

The young Englishman came on in the 90th minute and did not get on the ball enough to make an impact.

Catch Fabrizio Romano's and Paul Merson's latest column on our SK Experts tab! Click here

Edited by Aditya Singh

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far