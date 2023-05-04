Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Manchester United: United Player ratings as late Mac Allister penalty sinks Red Devils | Premier League 2022-23

Brighton & Hove Albion beat Manchester United 1-0 at the Amex in the Premier League on Thursday (May 4), with midfielder Alexis Mac Allister scoring a 97th-minute penalty.

Coming off a stunning 6-0 demolition of Wolverhampton at the weekend, the Seagulls looked set to continue their rich vein of form. However, the first half was marred by missed chances. Antony fired a shot wide in the second minute for Manchester United before Kaoru Mitoma saw goal-bound effort blocked by David de Gea.

Chances were at a premium in the second half bit the momentum was there. Brighton tested United with two more good attempts, only for De Gea to thwart both them.

In the 96th minute, though, Brighton got a chance out of nowhere when Luke Shaw was penalized for a handball. Mac Allister fired an unstoppable effort into the top left corner to give his team a late win.

The southern outfit also avenged their FA Cup semifinal defeat to United and climbed to sixth place with 55 points from 32 games, while the latter remained in fourth with 63.

Here are the player ratings for Manchester United:

David de Gea - 7.5/10

The Manchester United custodian brought his A1 game to the fore and made five saves on the night, including a crucial one on MacAllister in the 90th minute that seemed goal-bound.

He was on course to pick up his 16th clean sheet of the season, but the Argentine beat him from the spot at the death.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7.5/10

His duel with Kaoru Mitoma was treat to watch, especially Wan-Bissaka's perfectly-time challenge in the 19th minute on the Japanese, which impeded his run. Overall, the Englishman ended the game with three interceptions and two blocks.

Victor Lindelof - 6.5/10

After putting up a top display in their last win, the Swede looked somewhat shaky early on. He nearly gifted Brighton a goal in the fourth minute with a poor back pass that saw Kaoru Mitoma intercept and race forward.

The Seagulls really put him under the cosh with their high press, but Lindelof gained his footing slowly and ended the game with four clearances, one interception and two tackles.

Luke Shaw - 7/10

Shaw defended with all his might for much of the game, reading the game with hawk-eye vision and biting at the heel of Brighton forwards to make clearances. In fact, he made four of them, apart from blocking three shots.

However, in the dying seconds of the game, the England international marred his efforts by conceding a penalty to the hosts, which Mac Allister duly converted to sink the Red Devils.

Diogo Dalot - 6.5/10

While Wan-Bissaka fought off Mitoma on the right, Dalot battled Facundo Buonanotte on the left and came up trumps, but he also went into the books for striking his arm in his face.

Casemiro - 7.5/10

Casemiro was key to controling Manchester United's tempo and fought tough for possession in midfield. He also gave Caicedo a hard time, tracking him like a shadow. The Brazilian also ended with a game-high of seven tackles and won seven ground duels too.

Fred - 6.5/10

His speed caused Brighton plenty of problems, with Billy Gilmour hacking him down in the 64th minute in a desperate attempt to stop his run.

Antony - 7/10

The Brazlian started the game lively and came close to scoring inside two minutes of kick-off but smahed his effort wide. Another effort ffrom him in the 29th minute saw Jason Steele palming it away for a corner.

Unfortunately for Manchester United, his attacking spark cooled off after the break. Antony even went into the referee's books for a petulent foul on Alexis MacAllister.

Bruno Fernandes - 8/10

Manchester United's best player of the evening, Fernandes was the creator-in-chief for his team. He laid five key passes and a wonderful throughball for Antony in the second minute, which should've ended in the back of the net.

Marcus Rashford - 7/10

He struggled to get himself involved but looked dangerous when fed properly. Rashford produced a menacing burst of pace in the 28th minute to blitz past Felipe Caicedo and made a shot it was albeit by Steele.

Anthony Martial - 6.5/10

It was an improved performance from the Frenchman, who linked up nicely with Antony and saw a powerful shot blocked by Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele in the first half.

Ratings of Manchester United Substitutes against Brighton & Hove Albion

Marcel Sabitzer (76' for Fred) - 6/10

He drew a foul out of Lewi Colwill in the 77th minute.

Jadon Sancho (76' for Antony) - 5/10

He was thrown in to inject attacking firepower but failed to add anything meaningful to Manchester United's vanguard.

Wout Weghorst (84' for Martial) - 4/10

The Dutchman was sloppy in possession and completed just one pass in 16 minutes.

