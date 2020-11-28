Brighton and Hove Albion 1-1 Liverpool: Reds Player Ratings as late penalty pegs champions back | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool were pegged back by a late Pascal Gross penalty as the denfending champions dropped two points against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a 2020-21 Premier League game. Diogo Jota had given the Reds the lead early in the second half, but Liverpool couldn't hold on to it on a day filled with VAR drama.

Liverpool took the lead after an intelligent pass from Mohamed Salah found Jota in a dangerous position. The Portuguese delayed his shot long enough to ensure that he had enough space before finding the bottom corner.

Jurgen Klopp's side also had two goals disallowed by VAR; both Salah and Sadio Mane had the ball in the net but were adjudged to have been offside.

In hindsight, the decision to rule out Mane's goal was clear as day, but there could be debate over Salah's, as it seemed touch and go about whether the Liverpool was level with Ben White.

Brighton's equaliser came via more VAR drama. Andy Robertson seemed to have caught Danny Welbeck on the follow-through after going for a clearance. Referee Stuart Attwell initially didn't give a penalty but soon awarded one after consulting VAR, with Gross making no mistake from the spot.

Brighton had in fact missed a penalty in the first half after they were awarded one for Neco Williams' foul on Aaron Connolly, but Neal Maupay put his spot-kick wide.

Connolly also missed a one-on-one early in the game after being played through by an excellent Maupay pass. On that note, let's have a look at the Liverpool player ratings in the game.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson Becker – 6/10

Alisson Becker wasn't really called into action much apart from the two penalty incidents. Incidentally, the Liverpool goalkeeper dived the wrong way on both occasions.

Neco Williams – 4/10

Neco Williams has looked out of depth during his prolonged ongoing spell with the Liverpool first team. He has made rash decisions, struggled to contribute in attack and has often been targeted by opponents. Against Brighton, Williams gave away a penalty with a needless challenge on Connolly and also offered very little going forward.

Nat Phillips – 6/10

It was another commendable Premier League performance from Nat Phillips. He was comfortable in the air and did well in dealing with Welbeck for most of the game. His pace did trouble him on occasion, though.

Fabinho – 5/10

Fabinho wasn't at his best in the centre-back role in this game. He tried to win duels that he had no hope of winning. In the process, he left space behind and also committed to too many challenges too early.

Andy Robertson – 5/10

Andy Robertson played the ball into Salah to set up Jota's opener for Liverpool. However, he looked a little tired against Brighton and could not provide any real quality from his left-back position as he normally does.

Georginio Wijnaldum – 6/10

Georginio Wijnaldum was one of the better players for Liverpool against Brighton. He was calm in possession, did well in snuffing out Brighton attacks and even went forward decently on a few occasions.

James Milner – 5/10

James Milner started his third game in a week for Liverpool, and as most feared, he didn't finish it, as his hamstring injury added to Liverpool's woes. In the game itself, Milner wasn't much of an influence at all.

Takumi Minamino – 4/10

Takumi Minamino had a rare Premier League start but couldn't grab the opportunity well enough. He didn't create too many chances, was wasteful in possession and is now under pressure, as serious questions are being asked about his suitability to play in the league.

Diogo Jota – 6/10

Diego Jota didn't have the brightest of games even though he scored for Liverpool.

Diego Jota scored a brilliant opener for Liverpool. He delayed his shot for long enough to ensure that he had enough space to find the corner. However, in the rest of the game, he was not involved much.

Mohamed Salah – 5/10

Mohamed Salah scored midway through the first half, but his effort was ruled out due to a tight offside call. The Liverpool striker did set up Jota's goal though, but didn't have his best game overall.

Roberto Firmino – 5/10

Liverpool needed Roberto Firmino to be more available to receive passes and link up the play better than he managed against Brighton.

Ratings of Liverpool Substitutes

Jordan Henderson – 6/10

The Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson replaced Neco Williams at half-time and immediately gave the Reds more control in midfield.

"Disappointing but we move on. We're happy with the performance and on another day that's three points." - Jordan Henderson reflects on the match.

Sadio Mane – 5/10

Sadio Mane was given a rest from the start but came on and had the ball in the back of the net off a Robertson set-piece. However, his effort was ruled out correctly by VAR.

Curtis Jones – 5/10

Curtis Jones came on for another Liverpool appearance,but this time in a new position, as he played at right-back after James Milner had to be substituted off.