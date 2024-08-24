Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Manchester United: Red Devils player ratings as Ten Hag's men concede late winner | Premier League 2024-25

Brighton & Hove Albion beat Manchester United 2-1 in the Premier League at the American Express Stadium on Saturday, August 24.

The Red Devils were rocked early, as Brighton took the lead in the 32nd minute through Danny Welbeck, who beat Andre Onana after some poor defending from the visitors.

Amad Diallo levelled the scores for United at the hour mark as Erik ten Hag's side started taking control of the game. They created better chances and almost got the lead through Alejandro Garnacho, but his goal was ruled out for offside as Joshua Zirkzee had inadvertendly got in the way.

To exacerbate things, Joao Pedro scored in the fifth minute stoppage time to secure all three points for Brighton.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for Manchester United.

Manchester United Player Ratings

Andre Onana - 6/10

Onana sprayed some good balls over the top but was inconsistent. He couldn't have done much for either goal but was jittery on occasions.

Diogo Dalot - 7/10

Dalot was lively at both ends of the pitch and was Manchester United's best defender of the game. He won six duels, made 12 recoveries, won two tackles, made two clearances and intercepted the ball twice. Overall, it was a solid performance from the Portuguese.

Lisandro Martinez - 5/10

Martinez didn't have the best of games at the back, as he had a shaky start. He recovered as the game progressed but didn't look very confident at the back.

Harry Maguire - 5/10

Maguire will need to up his game to cement his place in this Manchester United starting XI, as he could have helped his side avoid both goals. It was a sub-par performance from him.

Noussair Mazraoui - 6/10

Mazraoui was caught napping for Brighton's opening goal of the game but made up for it by setting up Diallo's equaliser. He was smart on occasions but needs to provide more going forward.

Kobbie Mainoo - 6/10

Mainoo was guilty of losing possession for Welbeck's opener. The 19-year-old grew into the game, winning eight duels and completing four dribbles. He needed to put in more to help Casemiro at the centre.

Casemiro - 6/10

Casemiro looked reckless on instances but kept the ball rolling. He was solid in the first half but looked loose in the second. He won six duels, made five recoveries and won three tackles.

Marcus Rashford - 5/10

Rashford looked very sluggish and didn't offer much going forward. He was also caught offside on numerous occasions.

Mason Mount - 6/10

Mount put in a shift and combined well in attack up front, but it didn't yield any results. He was one of the better performers for Manchester United before he was hauled off at half-time.

Amad Diallo - 7/10

Diallo had a decent game. He scored the equaliser post some tidy work in the box. He was United's liveliest player up front and kept Brighton defenders busy.

Bruno Fernandes - 6/10

Fernandes was highly isolated up front, as he was crowded out by the hosts. He could have scored following a good combination with Joshua Zirkzee, but it was not his day. He was eventually taken off in the 79th minute for Scott McTominay.

Ratings of Manchester United substitutes

Joshua Zirkzee - 6/10

Zirkzee was lively for Manchester United after coming on and was involved in most of their attacks. He was unlucky to get into the way of Garnacho's attempted winner, though.

Alejandro Garnacho - 6/10

Garnacho could have grabbed a goal, but his attempt was called offside, as Zirkzee couldn't get his body out of the way.

Matthijs de Ligt - 5/10

De Ligt came on late in the game but didn't produce a convincing performance.

Scott McTominay - 5/10

He barely impacted the game after replacing Fernandes for the final 11 minutes.

Antony - N/A

He came on too late to earn a rating.

