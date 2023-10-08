Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Liverpool: Reds player ratings from an engaging contest in Brighton | Premier League 2023-23

Liverpool and Brighton played out an eye-catching 2-2 draw in their Premier League tie on Sunday (October 8). Goals from Simon Adingra and Lewis Dunk sandwiched a Mohamed Salah brace in an eventful encounter.

The Seagulls dominated proceedings in the early exchanges and were rewarded for their efforts when Adingra gave them the lead in the 20th minute.

The Reds, however, fought their way back into the tie and turned the scoreline around with two quick goals late in the first half. Salah’s quickfire double, the second from the penalty spot, gave Liverpool a 2-1 lead heading into half-time.

Both sides created presentable opportunities in the second half, but it was the hosts who finally found the net. Dunk’s close-range finish got Brighton back on level terms in the 78th minute, ensuring that the points would be shared.

On that note, here are Liverpool’s player ratings from an eventful encounter.

Alisson: 4/10

Alisson was caught out for Brighton’s opener but made a couple of crucial interventions later on, including an excellent save to deny Adingra. The Brazilian was also quick off his line to prevent a few counter-attacks.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 5/10

Alexander-Arnold did not get forward as much as he would have liked, but put in a solid defensive shift. The Liverpool right-back made eight recoveries before being replaced in the 80th minute.

Joel Matip: 5/10

Matip’s lack of pace saw him caught out of position on occasion, but his experience saw him through each time. He was replaced in the 72nd minute.

Virgil van Dijk: 5/10

Van Dijk was extremely calm and composed in defence, dealing well with Ferguson’s physical threat. The Dutchman made the most passes in the game (68), also making six clearances.

Andrew Robertson: 5/10

Although Robertson offered a distinct threat going forward, he was slightly suspect in defence. The Scotsman was given a tough time by Adingra and could have done better to prevent Brighton’s equaliser.

Dominik Szoboszlai: 6/10

Szoboszlai (R)stood out in midfield for Liverpool.

Szoboszlai delivered an excellent box-to-box display, contributing both offensively and defensively. The Hungarian created four chances, the most in the game, and picked up a booking in the second half for a heavy tackle.

Alexis Mac Allister: 6/10

Mac Allister’s polished performance from his deep-lying midfield role was slightly marred by his being dispossessed in the build-up to Brighton’s opener. The Argentinian kept possession extremely well and made 10 recoveries.

Harvey Elliott: 4/10

Elliott hardly featured in the first half as Brighton bossed the midfield battle. He was replaced at half-time by Gravenberch.

Mohamed Salah: 6/10

Salah showed excellent composure with both his goals.

Apart from his two-goal burst late in the first half, Salah was kept relatively quiet by Solly March. The Egyptian showed great composure for his brace but did not create much else of note. He had only 50 touches of the ball and made just one key pass. He also lost possession of the ball 16 times.

Darwin Nunez: 5/10

Nunez laid Salah off for the opener but was rather anonymous for the rest of the game. The Uruguayan had the least touches (32) of any outfield player to play the full 90.

Luis Diaz: 4/10

Diaz was unable to influence the game much as he was well-marshalled by Joel Veltman. The Colombian could only muster a couple of speculative shots from his position out on the left wing.

Substitutes:

Ryan Gravenberch: 5/10

Brought on in the second half, Gravenberch should have extended Liverpool’s lead but hit the crossbar from close range. The Dutchman added an element of physicality to the Liverpool midfield.

Ibrahima Konate: 4/10

Konate struggled to get used to the speed of the game after coming on late in the second half and did not offer much of note.

Joe Gomez: 4/10

Gomez was given a torrid time by Kaoru Mitoma during his short spell on the pitch and was booked for fouling the winger.