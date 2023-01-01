Brighton and Hove Albion 2-4 Arsenal: Player ratings as Gunners tighten control at the top | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal dispatched Brighton and Hove Albion 4-2 at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League on New Year's Eve.

Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Eddie Nketiah, and Gabriel Martinelli were on target for the Gunners, who extended their lead at the top of the table to seven points as Manchester City dropped points earlier in the day.

Saka opened the scoring for the visitors in the second minute before Odegaard doubled their lead with only six minutes remaining before half-time.

Nketiah joined the party soon after the restart as Arsenal were 3-0 up before Kaoru Mitoma pulled one back for the Seagulls in the 65th minute.

B/R Football @brfootball Arsenal head into 2023 seven points clear on top of the Premier League Arsenal head into 2023 seven points clear on top of the Premier League 🎆 https://t.co/53XhUhtG4Y

Martinelli then restored their three-goal lead another six minutes later, but Evan Ferguson made it 4-2 in the 77th minute.

Mikel Arteta's side appeared to lose control of the match midway through the second-half but came out as deserved winners after another dominant display.

With a fifth consecutive win in the league and 14 in 16 matches, Arsenal refurbished their title credentials.

Here are the player ratings for Arsenal:

Aaron Ramsdale - 6/10

The Arsenal custodian was hardly tested for most of the game, but conceded two quick-fire goals in the second-half.

Ben White - 6/10

He was a peripheral figure for much of the 60 minutes he was on the field for.

William Saliba - 7/10

A largely dependable figure in defense with nine clearances but was slightly at fault for Brighton's second goal as the ball came off his knee in the build-up.

Gabriel - 6.5/10

Vigilant and strong for most of the encounter, but was booked in the first-half for time-wasting.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6.5/10

Highly pro-active but lacked the final ball.

Martin Odegaard - 8/10

The Norwegian fired a fantastic volley through a crowd to double Arsenal's lead before setting up Martinelli for their fourth.

Thomas Partey - 6.5/10

Great work-ethic but lacked the end-product.

Granit Xhaka - 7/10

A clearance by him late on gifted the ball to Tariq Lamptey. Otherwise, he was solid as usual.

Bukayo Saka - 7.5/10

He put the Gunners in front in the second minute and looked threatening throughout the game.

Pulse Sports Nigeria @PulseSportsNG Bukayo Saka in the his last 13 Premier League games for Arsenal:



6 goals

6 assists



Best youngster in the league? 🤔



#PulseSports Bukayo Saka in the his last 13 Premier League games for Arsenal:6 goals6 assistsBest youngster in the league? 🤔 📊 Bukayo Saka in the his last 13 Premier League games for Arsenal: ⚽ 6 goals🅰️ 6 assistsBest youngster in the league? 🤔#PulseSports https://t.co/dlqv7dwgKQ

Eddie Nketiah - 7/10

The striker had the easiest of finishes at the near post to make it 3-0 moments after the restart.

B/R Football @brfootball Consecutive Premier League starts for Eddie Nketiah, consecutive Premier League goals for Eddie Nketiah 🤙 Consecutive Premier League starts for Eddie Nketiah, consecutive Premier League goals for Eddie Nketiah 🤙 https://t.co/NHutMV7CBz

Gabriel Martinelli - 7.5/10

He rounded off a scathing counter by slamming the ball through the Brighton goalkeeper's legs.

Substitutes

Kieran Tierney (60' for Zinchenko) - 7/10

The Scotsman beefed up the back-line to see the game out.

Takehiro Tomiyasu (61' for White) - 5/10

Came under immense pressure as Brighton majorly attacked down his flank.

Mohamed Elneny (74' for Partey) - 6/10

He was chasing shadows for most of the time.

Rob Holding (87' for Odegaard) - N/A

Not enough time to make an impact.

