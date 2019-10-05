Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur: 3 reasons why Spurs lost the game | Premier League 2019/20

Ishu Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 225 // 05 Oct 2019, 20:18 IST



Brighton & Hove Albion cruised past an unsettled Tottenham Hotspur to claim their first victory of the season since opening day, and their first win at the Amex since March - when they beat Huddersfield Town.

The brand new strike partnership of Neil Maupay and young Aaron Connolly paid rich dividends, with the latter going on to bag a stunning brace.

Spurs lost quite a few minutes due to the blow suffered by Jan Vertonghen and the serious injury to their skipper, but from what we saw in the first half, it's safe to say that they needed a restart more desperately than Brighton.

In contrast to the hosts' nine efforts on goal, Spurs only mustered two, through Christian Eriksen, which was catching practice for Matt Ryan and the other being a sighter from Lucas Moura. Ultimately, that was all that tested the gloves of the Seagulls' goalkeeper. Brighton were clearly the far better side in the first half, as they thoroughly enjoyed their football and proved that they had a larger heart.

The 7-2 drubbing at home against German champions Bayern Munich seemingly had more psychological than a tactical effect on Mauricio Pochettino's charges, with regard to whom there are more questions than answers brimming.

On that note, we analyze three reasons behind Spurs' demoralizing defeat against Brighton.

#3 Cheaply conceded goals

Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

A world cup winning captain, and an unquestionable servant for the club over a good number of years; Hugo Lloris is presently not in a happy space. He tried the famous Cruyff turn a week ago, shipped seven against the Bavarians and now spilt a cross from Pascal Gross straight to Maupay - who only had to head the ball from half a yard off the line.

Spurs had to respond after what befell in midweek, and Lloris certainly did not help himself or his team by committing yet another howler.

The second goal was allowed in a cheap manner as well. Credit young Connolly for expressing the right amount of desire to tuck home the second of the afternoon, but he should have had zero access to winning the cross.

Ben Davies was right in front of him, but he allowed the striker to get in front and flick it around him. All of a sudden, four months after their UCL final defeat, Spurs have a lot of fractures to fix within the club.

