Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2024

Arsenal will look to keep their Premier League title aspirations alive as they travel to the AMEX to take on Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Despite plugging away relentlessly in midweek against Brentford, Brighton's profligacy in front of goal saw them settle for a goalless stalemate. They took 24 shots against the Bees on Wednesday, the most they've fired in a single Premier League encounter without scoring a goal.

The Seagulls are languishing at ninth in the Premier League table having picked up just one win in their last six matches in the top flight.

Their European dreams are still attainable with seventh-placed West Ham only two points ahead of them and Roberto De Zerbi's men will be vying to get the Gunners' title dreams in a tangle on Saturday.

Meanwhile, following their goalless stalemate against Manchester City last weekend, Arsenal got back to winning ways in midweek by beating Luton Town 2-0. Martin Odegaard opened the scoring for the Gunners before a Daiki Hashioka own goal provided some cushion to their lead shortly before half-time.

Mikel Arteta's men will fancy their chances on Saturday, having kept successive clean sheets in their last four away Premier League matches. With Liverpool securing a 3-1 win over Sheffield United on Thursday and maintaining their two-point lead at the top of the table, the pressure is now back on Arsenal.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

After losing two of their first three Premier League away games against Brighton, Arsenal have now won two of their last three against them at the AMEX.

Arsenal are looking to do their first league double over Brighton since doing so in the 2020-21 season.

Brighton are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League home matches. Their last loss at the AMEX came against West Ham in August.

Arsenal have kept a clean sheet in their last four Premier League away games. They have only kept five clean sheets in a row once in their league history (between February and April 1997).

Brighton have picked up just three wins in 18 Premier League matches kicking off at 17:30 on a Saturday.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Prediction

Brighton are quite formidable at home but Arsenal's away form has been impressive and then some. But the Seagulls will find it difficult to cause problems for the Arsenal defence without the enterprising Kaoru Mitoma.

The Gunners are almost at full strength and have enough quality in their ranks to grind out a win on Saturday.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-2 Arsenal

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to keep a clean sheet - Yes