Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | December 31st 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion will entertain league leaders Arsenal at the Falmer Stadium in their last Premier League game of the year on Saturday.

The hosts resumed their league campaign with an impressive 3-1 away win over Southampton on Monday. Adam Lallana and Solly March were on the scoresheet and they added another goal to the scoresheet, courtesy of Southampton defender Romain Perraud's own goal in the 35th minute.

Arsenal also resumed their league campaign with a 3-1 win. They defeated local rivals West Ham United at home, overturning a one-goal deficit in the second half. Saïd Benrahma had put the Hammers ahead in the 27th minute.

In-form attackers Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Eddie Nketiah scored in quick succession to help the Gunners to their 13th win of the season.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 26 times across all competitions, despite their first meeting dating back to 1935 in the FA Cup. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings against the hosts with 14 wins to their name.

Brighton have picked up seven wins against the London giants and the remaining five games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three meetings against Arsenal, recording two wins in a row, including a 3-1 win in the EFL Cup in November.

Interestingly, Brighton have been the better team in the Premier League meetings against Arsenal, picking up four wins, and suffering three defeats while playing out three draws.

The visitors have the second-best attacking record in the Premier League this season, scoring 36 goals in 15 games. They also have the second-best defensive record in the competition, conceding 12 goals in 15 games.

Brighton have suffered just one defeat at home in the Premier League against the visitors.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Prediction

The hosts have failed to score in two of their last four home games in the Premier League and might struggle here. The visitors have kept four clean sheets in their last five away games in the competition and will be looking to continue their solid defensive record in this game.

Arsenal have won their last four games in the league, scoring 11 goals while conceding just once in that period. Taking into consideration their tremendous form, we back them to secure a win, though the hosts will be able to put up a fight.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Arsenal

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

Tip 5: Bukayo Saka to score or assist anytime - Yes

