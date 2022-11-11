Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th November 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Brighton & Hove Albion lock horns with Unai Emery's Aston Villa side at the Falmer Stadium on Sunday.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side crashed out of the Carabao Cup this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight this season. The Seagulls stunned Arsenal with a 3-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Aston Villa have a good record against Brighton & Hove Albion and have won 15 out of the 29 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Seagull's five victories.

Brighton & Hove Albion have won only one of their last six matches against Aston Villa in the Premier League, with their previous victory coming by a 2-1 margin in 2020.

Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last six away league games against Brighton & Hove Albion, with their previous defeat coming in the 1980-81 season.

After a winless run of five games under Roberto De Zerbi in the Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion have won their last two matches in the competition.

Aston Villa have won two of their last three Premier League games - as many victories as they had managed in the 15 league games preceding this run.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa Prediction

Aston Villa have shown flashes of improvement under Unai Emery and will be intent on finishing in the top half of the table. The likes of Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins can pack a punch on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Brighton & Hove Albion have hit their stride this season and are in good form at the moment. The Seagulls are in the midst of a purple patch and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Aston Villa

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton & Hove Albion

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Leandro Trossard to score - Yes

