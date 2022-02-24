Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 26 February 2022

Both Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa will be looking to get back to winning ways as they lock horns at the AMEX on Saturday.

Both Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa have conceded back-to-back defeats in the Premier League in their latest outings. After suffering a 2-0 loss to Manchester United, Brighton were beaten 3-0 by relegation battlers Burnley.

Graham Potter's men enjoyed 69% of the possession on the night and took 11 shots. But only one of them was on target and it was a performance reminiscent of their 2020-21 campaign where they regularly came up short when it came to finishing chances of.

Brighton's defence has looked shaky in recent times as well. They've conceded 10 goals in their last six matches across all competitions. But for now, their place in the top half of the table remains safe although a resurgent Southampton is hot on their heels.

After getting off to a strong start under Steven Gerrard, Aston Villa have lost their footing and wobbled a lot. They have just one win in their last eight matches across all competitions.

Villa had a great opportunity to build on the promise of their early days under Gerrard as they faced Leeds United, Newcastle United and Watford in the last two weeks. However, after settling for a 3-3 draw against Leeds, Villa fell to back-to-back 1-0 defeats to both Newcastle United and Watford.

Failure to score in their last two games despite dominating possession will be a cause for concern for Steven Gerrard. He has an array of talented personnel to call upon, but something has to give if they are to put one over a well-drilled Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton haven't won any of their last five home games against Aston Villa. The last four of those matches have ended as draws.

Aston Villa beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 in November. It was Steven Gerrard's first game in charge. They will be looking to do their first league double over Brighton since the 1981-82 season.

Brighton registered just six shots against Aston Villa in their 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture. That's their second lowest of the season.

Brighton have lost their last two league games by a combined scoreline of 5-0. The last time they lost three successive games without scoring was in April 2019, where they lost four back-to-back games in that manner.

Brighton's home form in the Premier League has been poor. They've scored 10 goals in 12 games at the Amex and four of their six league defeats have come at home.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa Prediction

Neither team has scored in their last two matches. Both Brighton and Aston Villa have enough quality to produce an exciting encounter. Only one of Aston Villa's 20 shots was on target against Watford. They won't get nearly as many chances against Brighton.

This should be a tightly contested affair, but Brighton might just edge this one.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Aston Villa

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton & Hove Albion

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith