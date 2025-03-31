Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2nd 2025

Brighton & Hove Albion will welcome Aston Villa to Falmer Stadium in a mid-table Premier League clash on Wednesday. They are separated by two points in the standings, with the seventh-placed hosts two above Villa.

Ad

Brighton & Hove Albion are unbeaten in their last five league games. They saw their winning streak in the Premier League end after four games before the international break, playing out a 2-2 away draw at Manchester City. Pervis Estupiñán scored his first goal of the season, and they were helped to the equalizer by Abdukodir Khusanov's own goal in the second half.

They met Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarterfinals last week, and after the score ended 0-0 after extra time, Forest won 4-3 in the ensuing penalty shootout.

Ad

Trending

Aston Villa won 1-0 away at Brentford in their previous league outing earlier this month. They extended their winning streak in all competitions to five games with a 3-0 away win over Preston North End in the FA Cup quarterfinals last week. After a goalless first half, Marcus Rashford bagged a brace, and Jacob Ramsey scored the third goal in the 71st minute.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 34 times in all competitions. Villa have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 18 wins. Brighton have six wins, and 10 games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered home wins in their league meetings last season, and the reverse fixture in December ended in a 2-2 draw.

Aston Villa have lost three games in 2025, with all three defeats registered in their travels.

Brighton & Hove Albion have won their last three Premier League home games, scoring seven goals and conceding twice.

Brighton have won just two of their 11 Premier League meetings against the visitors.

The hosts have outscored Villa 48-41 in 29 league games and also have the better defensive record, conceding three fewer goals (42).

Ad

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa Prediction

The Seagulls have seen a drop in form and, after six consecutive wins between February and early March, they are winless in their last two games. They were winless in their five Premier League home games between November and January but have won their last three games.

They have a lengthy absentee list, and Georginio Rutter became the latest addition to it after limping off in the FA Cup meeting against Nottingham Forest last week. Adam Webster was also subbed off with a hamstring issue and is a major doubt.

Ad

The Villans have enjoyed a great run of form, winning their last five games while keeping four clean sheets. While they have won their last three away games in all competitions, in the Premier League, they have registered two wins in the last 10 games while suffering seven losses.

Ross Barkley is the only confirmed absentee for Unai Emery. Ollie Watkins was on the bench in the FA Cup tie and should return to the starting XI.

Ad

The visitors have seen an upturn in form and should make the most of Brighton's lengthy absentee list to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Aston Villa

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback