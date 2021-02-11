Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Brighton & Hove Albion will look to put their FA Cup elimination in midweek behind them as they host Aston Villa on Saturday.

Graham Potter's Brighton played some impressive football against Leicester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup. However, the final product was lacking and it cost them dearly as Kelechi Iheanacho scored the winner for the Foxes in the dying embers of the game to knock the Seagulls out of the competition.

Brighton have been playing some really good football of late and were on a six-game undefeated streak before their loss last night. That run included back-to-back wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

There were plenty of positives to take away from their game against the Foxes, where they allowed the opposition just four touches inside their penalty area.

𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗘𝗘 goals against Arsenal this season for Ollie Watkins! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/ThwBSREJhz — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 6, 2021

Meanwhile, their Saturday opponents Aston Villa are better rested after defeating Arsenal 1-0 last weekend, thanks to an early Ollie Watkins goal.

Aston Villa have been pretty on and off of late but they will take inspiration from the resolve they showed against the Gunners after going ahead in the second minute of the game and then knuckling down to keep the opposition at bay for the rest of the ninety.

Brighton are currently 15th on the table with 25 points from 23 games. Aston Villa have 35 points from 21 games and can climb up the table if they can win both their games in hand.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head

In 26 meetings between the two sides, Aston Villa have been the dominant unit. They have won 13 matches and have lost just five. Eight matches have ended in draws. The last time these two sides clashed was in the first half of the season and Brighton & Hove Albion won 2-1 at Villa Park.

Brighton & Hove Albion form guide: D-W-W-D-L

Aston Villa form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa Team News

Brighton & Hove Albion

Graham Potter has quite a few injury concerns. Tariq Lamptey is expected to only return against Crystal Palace on the 22nd. Davy Propper and Alireza Jahanbaksh are expected to follow suit. Adam Webster could return. Florin Andone is also out of this one with a knee injury.

Solly March has undergone surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee and will be out for a while.

Injuries: Tariq Lamptey, Solly March, Florin Andone, Jose Izquierdo, Davy Propper, Alireza Jahanbaksh

Doubtful: Adam Webster

Suspensions: None

Aston Villa

Dean Smith confirmed last week that Wesley is not close to a return and Kortney Hause is still out. Other than that, Aston Villa have no fresh injury concerns.

Injuries: Kortney Hause, Wesley

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa Predicted Lineups

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI (3-4-3): Christian Walton; Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Ben White; Burn, Yves Bissouma, Pascal Groß, Joel Veltman; Leandro Trossard, Mac Allister, Neil Maupay

Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett; John McGinn, Douglas Luiz; Jack Grealish, Ross Barkley, Bertrand Traore; Ollie Watkins

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion have looked a far better team in the recent past than their position on the Premier League table would have you believe. Aston Villa have been a little inconsistent with their results but they are quite a proposition when they're on song.

We don't think there'll be too many goals in this one and we expect Brighton & Hove Albion to come out hungry for all three points and blunt the threat that Villa possess.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Aston Villa