Brighton & Hove Albion vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion will host Bournemouth at the AMEX on Saturday (February 4) in the Premier League.
The hosts have enjoyed a solid campaign and are now making an audacious push for European football. Brighton were held to a 2-2 draw by Leicester City in their last league game, with 18-year-old Evan Ferguson coming off the bench to score a late equaliser, before beating Liverpool 2-1 in the FA Cup at the weekend. Brighton are sixth in the league table, with 31 points from 19 games.
Bournemouth, meanwhile, have struggled to adapt to the demands of top-flight football, finding themselves in the drop zone. They played out a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest last time out. Bournemouth looked set to come away with all three points before their opponents pegged them back late on.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 112 previous meetings between Brighton and Bournemouth, who lead 44-39.
- The visitors have lost just one of their last six Premier League games against the Seagulls.
- Brighton have scored 37 league goals this season. Only three teams have scored more, with all sitting in the European places.
- The Cherries have the worst defensive record in the Premier League this season, conceding 42 times.
- Bournemouth have picked up five points away from home in the league this season, the joint-fewest in the English top flight..
- The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across competitions.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Bournemouth Prediction
Brighton are undefeated in their last five games across competitions, picking up four wins and a draw. They have won their last two home games and will look to continue that run.
Bournemouth, meanwhile, are on a seven-game winless run, losing six. They have lost their last six away games on the bounce, and the trend could continue.
Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Bournemouth
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Bournemouth Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Brighton
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of their last four games have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of the hosts' last seven games.)