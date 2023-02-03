Brighton & Hove Albion vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4, 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion will host Bournemouth at the AMEX on Saturday (February 4) in the Premier League.

The hosts have enjoyed a solid campaign and are now making an audacious push for European football. Brighton were held to a 2-2 draw by Leicester City in their last league game, with 18-year-old Evan Ferguson coming off the bench to score a late equaliser, before beating Liverpool 2-1 in the FA Cup at the weekend. Brighton are sixth in the league table, with 31 points from 19 games.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have struggled to adapt to the demands of top-flight football, finding themselves in the drop zone. They played out a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest last time out. Bournemouth looked set to come away with all three points before their opponents pegged them back late on.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 112 previous meetings between Brighton and Bournemouth, who lead 44-39.

The visitors have lost just one of their last six Premier League games against the Seagulls.

Brighton have scored 37 league goals this season. Only three teams have scored more, with all sitting in the European places.

The Cherries have the worst defensive record in the Premier League this season, conceding 42 times.

Bournemouth have picked up five points away from home in the league this season, the joint-fewest in the English top flight..

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across competitions.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Bournemouth Prediction

Brighton are undefeated in their last five games across competitions, picking up four wins and a draw. They have won their last two home games and will look to continue that run.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are on a seven-game winless run, losing six. They have lost their last six away games on the bounce, and the trend could continue.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Bournemouth

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brighton

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of their last four games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of the hosts' last seven games.)

Poll : 0 votes