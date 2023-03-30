Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st April 2023

European aspirants Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford will lock horns at the AMEX on Saturday in what's expected to be a thrilling contest.

Brighton's reputation has grown steadily over the course of the past couple of months and manager Roberto De Zerbi has done a fine job so far. The Seagulls are currently tied on 42 points with Brentford but are sitting seventh in the table ahead of the Bees thanks to their superior goal difference.

They've also played two games fewer than Brentford. Brighton head into Saturday's contest unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions.

They thrashed Grimsby Town 5-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals in their latest outing prior to the international break to book a berth in the semis where they will take on Manchester United.

They've been in particularly good form at home, winning six of their last seven matches in all competitions at the AMEX. Despite their good run, there is a sense of apprehension surrounding De Zerbi's future right now as he is being linked with Tottenham Hotspur following Antonio Conte's departure from the helm.

Meanwhile, Brentford's form has tailed off a bit in recent weeks. They could only muster a point against relegation-threatened Leicester City in their latest outing.

They have only picked up two wins from their last six Premier League games but the international break might have given them enough time to regroup and revitalize.

Thomas Frank's men have been stoic at home but have struggled on the road this term. They have registered just three wins in 13 away matches in the league this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton & Hove Abion have won three and lost two of their last five home league matches against Brentford.

Brentford won the corresponding fixture in the first half of the season 2-0 at the Brentford Community stadium in October. If they win on Saturday, it will mark their first league double over Brighton since the 2014-15 season.

Brighton have won four of their last five Premier League games and have managed to keep a clean sheet in each of those victories.

Brighton have lost seven matches in the Premier League this term and five of them have come against London clubs.

Brentford have conceded just a single loss in teir last 15 Premier League games.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford Prediction

Given Brighton & Hove Albion's good run at home and Brentford's poor returns on the road, it looks like the hosts are likely to come away with three points. But it's worth noting that Brighton have been awful at set-pieces this season, shipping in 14 goals from dead-ball situations.

Meanwhile, Brentford have been the best side in the league this term when it comes to set-pieces, having converted 19 of them so far. But De Zerbi's men defend well and attack with sharpness and the Bees could find the intensity a little hard to cope with on Saturday.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Brentford

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton & Hove Albion

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

