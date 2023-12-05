Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th December 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion will take on Brentford at the AMEX in what promises to be an exciting Premier League matchup on Wednesday night.

Roberto De Zerbi's men have stumbled along after a great start to the season. They are unbeaten in their last five matches at home but the Seagulls' inconsistency has been their undoing so far this term.

Heading into this past weekend's clash with Chelsea, Brighton had reason to be upbeat about their chances.

They had just picked up successive wins over Nottingham Forest and AEK Athens and it looked like their slump was coming to a close.

But despite having the majority of the ball (68% possession), Brighton lost the game even though Chelsea played the entire second half with just 10 men following Conor Gallagher's dismissal in the 45th minute.

Brighton are currently eighth in the Premier League table and they will be looking to climb back up to European places. However, things won't be very straightforward against Thomas Frank's men.

Brentford have endured a tough set of fixtures in recent weeks. They beat Chelsea 2-0 and West Ham 3-2 before losing 3-0 to Liverpool and 1-0 to Arsenal. The Bees got back to winning ways in their latest outing this past weekend against Luton Town, beating the Hatters 3-1 at home.

Neal Maupay, Ben Mee and Shandon Baptiste got on the scoresheet for Frank's men while Jacob Brown got a consolation goal for Luton. Brentford currently sit 11th in the table with 19 points from 13 matches. They can equal Brighton on points with a win on Wednesday.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton managed to beat Brentford in their first two Premier League matches against Brentford in the 2021-22 season. However, they failed to beat them in either league matches last season, drawing one and losing the other.

Brighton have lost just two of their last nine home league games against Brentford.

Brighton have picked up four wins in their last seven midweek Premier League matches.

Brentford lost all five of their midweek Premier League matches in the 2021-22 season. However, they lost just one of their five such games last term.

Brighton are unbeaten in their last five Premier League home matches.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford Prediction

This should be an exhilarating encounter between two sides that play an exciting brand of football. However, both sides have plenty of injury issues and will need to do it without some of their key players. Brighton have home advantage but Brentford have looked the better side in recent weeks.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Brentford

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes