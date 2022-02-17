Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th February 2022

The English Premier League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Brighton & Hove Albion play host to Burnley at the American Express Community Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors will head into the game seeking to get one over the Seagulls having failed to win any of the last five meetings between the two sides.

Brighton failed to make it two wins from two last Tuesday as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United at Old Trafford.

This followed a 2-0 victory over Watford on 12 February, which saw their four-game winless run come to an end.

With 33 points from 24 games, Brighton and Hove Albion are currently ninth in the English Premier League standings.

Meanwhile, Burnley’s league struggles continued last time out as they suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Liverpool on home turf.

The Clarets have now failed to win any of their last 12 games in all competitions, dating back to October’s 3-1 victory over Brentford.

While they have four games in hand, Burnley are currently rooted to the bottom of the league table with 14 points from 21 games so far.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton & Hove Albion have a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 12 wins from their previous 38 encounters.

Burnley have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 different occasions.

Brighton are currently unbeaten in each of their last five encounters, claiming two wins and three draws since a 3-1 loss back in 2019.

Burnley have failed to taste victory in any of their last 12 games across all competitions, claiming seven draws and losing five in that time.

The Clarets head into Saturday’s game without an away win in the Premier League this season and boast the division’s worst record with five points from 11 away games.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley Prediction

Brighton will fancy their chances against a floundering Burnley side who have failed to pick up a win in 12 straight games. We are backing Graham Potter’s side to bounce back from their defeat against Manchester United and claim the win on Saturday.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Burnley

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton & Hove Albion

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes

Edited by Manas Mitul