Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | December 9th 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion will entertain Burnley at the Falmer Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

The hosts returned to winning ways in midweek, recording a 2-1 home win over Brentford, after losing 3-2 to Chelsea last week. Goals from Pascal Groß and Jack Hinshelwood helped them register a 2-1 comeback win over Brentford after Bryan Mbeumo scored from the penalty spot in the 27th minute.

The visitors, meanwhile, failed to build on their 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United on Saturday and suffered a 1-0 away loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday. With just two wins to their name, they are in 19th place in the league table, trailing the hosts by 18 points, who are in eighth place in the standings.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 39 times across all competitions thus far. They have been evenly matched in the head-to-head record with 12 wins apiece and 15 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign, with both teams recording away wins.

Brighton are winless in their last six home meetings against the visitors, though four games in that period have ended in draws.

Burnley have just two wins in their last 14 away games in the Premier League, suffering eight losses in that period.

Brighton & Hove Albion are unbeaten in their last six home games across all competitions, with three wins and three draws in that period.

The two teams have met 10 times in the Premier League, with the visitors keeping five clean sheets.

Interestingly, Brighton have just two wins in Premier League meetings against the visitors, with both coming in away games.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley Prediction

The Seagulls are winless in their last six home meetings against the visitors. In the Premier League, they have endured a winless run at home against the visitors, failing to score in three of the five games.

Roberto De Zerbi continues to deal with a lengthy absentee list as Pervis Estupiñán, Tariq Lamptey, Ansu Fati, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, and Solly March are recovering from their respective injuries. Adam Webster faces a late fitness test and might start from the bench. Mahmoud Dahoud and Lewis Dunk return from suspensions and should start here.

The Clarets have been in form poor form recently, losing eight of their last nine games in all competitions. They have scored just twice in their last five away games while conceding 12 times in that period and might struggle here.

Vincent Kompany is set to be without Lyle Foster, and Jack Cork for the match while Luca Koleosho is also sidelined for a lengthy period after picking up a knee injury against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Josh Cullen has a knock while Jordan Beyer returns from a suspension.

While the hosts have struggled in recent meetings against the visitors, they head into the match on a six-game unbeaten run across all competitions, and the visitors have lost five games in a row in their travels.

With that in mind, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Burnley

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton & Hove Albion to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Pascal Groß to score or assist any time - Yes