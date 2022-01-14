Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting tips | 14th January 2022

In a mid-table clash in the Premier League, ninth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion invite 12th-placed Crystal Palace to the Falmer Stadium on Friday.

The home side are unbeaten in their last three league outings and emerged as the winners against Everton in a five-goal thriller earlier this month. They continued their unbeaten run in the FA Cup as well, beating West Bromwich Albion 2-1 last week.

Crystal Palace also recorded a 2-1 win in their FA Cup third-round fixture last week but faced a 3-2 defeat at the hands of West Ham United in their first league game of the year.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 106 meetings between the two sides across all competitions, with Brighton enjoying a slight 40-38 advantage in wins while 28 games have ended in draws.

Brighton are winless in their last five meetings against the Eagles while their last win at home over the London-based outfit was in the 2018-19 campaign.

No team in the Premier League have played more draws this season (9) than the hosts, while Palace have drawn eight of their 20 games so far.

Palace are winless in all seven of their Premier League games played on a Friday, drawing three and losing on four occasions.

Palace have faced a defeat in their last three away games in the league, failing to score in each of them.

At least one goal has been scored in the last nine meetings between the two sides across all competitions.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Crystal Palace's away form is a cause for concern at the moment as they have just one win on their travels this season. Without key players - Wilfred Zaha, Cheikhou Kouyate and Jordan Ayew - their performance is expected to be impacted here.

Brighton have three wins in their last four outings across all competitions, as many as in their previous 20 games, so they have found themselves in a good run of form.

Although Brighton have not enjoyed a great run in their recent encounters with the visitors, their current form makes them the favorites to capture the three points here.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Crystal Palace

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Crystal Palace have failed to score in their last three Premier League away games)

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Brighton's last four Premier League home games)

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 4: Neal Maupay to score anytime - Yes (Maupay has four goals and one assist in his last six outings across all competitions)

Edited by Peter P