Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th March 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Brighton & Hove Albion take on Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace side at the Falmer Stadium on Wednesday.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Preview
Crystal Palace are currently in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Eagles suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Manchester City in their previous game and will look to bounce back this week.
Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Leeds United last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Brighton & Hove Albion have a slight edge over Crystal Palace and have won 40 out of the 108 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 38 vic1ories
- Brighton & Hove Albion are winless in their last seven matches against Crystal Palace, with three of them ending in 1-1 draws.
- Crystal Palace have lost only one of their five away games against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming in 2018.
- Brighton & Hove Albion have not kept a single clean sheet in their last 10 Premier League matches against Crystal Palace.
- Only four of the 18 goals scored between these two teams have taken place in the second half.
- Brighton & Hove Albion have won three of their last four Premier League games at home and have kept clean sheets in each of their victories.
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Prediction
Brighton & Hove Albion have built an impressive squad this season and will be intent on securing a place in Europe. Kaoru Mitoma has been sensational this season and will look to make his mark in this fixture.
Crystal Palace can pack a punch on their day but have several issues to address ahead of this match. Brighton & Hove Albion are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 Crystal Palace
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Brighton & Hove Albion
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Brighton & Hove Albion to score first - Yes
Tip 4: Kaoru Mitoma to score - Yes