Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th March 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Brighton & Hove Albion take on Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace side at the Falmer Stadium on Wednesday.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace are currently in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Eagles suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Manchester City in their previous game and will look to bounce back this week.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Leeds United last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton & Hove Albion have a slight edge over Crystal Palace and have won 40 out of the 108 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 38 vic1ories

Brighton & Hove Albion are winless in their last seven matches against Crystal Palace, with three of them ending in 1-1 draws.

Crystal Palace have lost only one of their five away games against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming in 2018.

Brighton & Hove Albion have not kept a single clean sheet in their last 10 Premier League matches against Crystal Palace.

Only four of the 18 goals scored between these two teams have taken place in the second half.

Brighton & Hove Albion have won three of their last four Premier League games at home and have kept clean sheets in each of their victories.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion have built an impressive squad this season and will be intent on securing a place in Europe. Kaoru Mitoma has been sensational this season and will look to make his mark in this fixture.

Crystal Palace can pack a punch on their day but have several issues to address ahead of this match. Brighton & Hove Albion are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 Crystal Palace

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton & Hove Albion

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Brighton & Hove Albion to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kaoru Mitoma to score - Yes

