Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

The Premier League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Brighton and Hove Albion play host to Crystal Palace at the American Express Community's Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting results, with the Eagles claiming a pulsating home victory over Sheffield United.

Brighton and Hove Albion were simply outclassed on Tuesday as they fell to a 4-0 thrashing against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Prior to that, Roberto De Zerbi’s men were on a six-match unbeaten run, claiming three draws and three wins, including a 5-2 victory over Sheffield United in the FA Cup on January 27.

With 31 points from 22 matches, Brighton are currently eighth in the Premier League standings, level on points with Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, turned in an impressive attacking display last time out when they picked up a 3-2 home victory over Sheffield United.

The Eagles were previously on a three-game winless run, losing twice and claiming one draw in their first three games of the year.

Crystal Palace have picked up 24 points from 22 matches to sit 14th in the Premier League table, six points above the relegation zone.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 41 wins from the last 110 meetings between the two long-time rivals, Brighton hold a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Crystal Palace have picked up 38 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 31 occasions.

Brighton are unbeaten in their last five games against the Eagles, claiming one win and four draws since a 2-1 loss in February 2021.

Crystal Palace have failed to win their last six games on the road, losing four and claiming two draws since a 2-0 victory at Burnley on November 4.

Brighton are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run on home turf, picking up five wins and five draws since a 3-2 loss against AEK Larnaca in September 2023.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Still licking their wounds from their midweek defeat, Brighton will head into this one looking to restore some pride.

De Zerbi’s men have been rock-solid at home and we are tipping them to claim a narrow win against a Palace side who have struggled for consistency.

Prediction: Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 Crystal Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Brighton to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last seven clashes)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)