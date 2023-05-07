Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th May 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to play Everton at the American Express Community Stadium on Monday in the English Premier League.

Brighton & Hove Albion come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Erik ten Hag's Manchester United. A late penalty by Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister was enough to seal the deal for Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton & Hove Albion.

Everton, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Dean Smith's Leicester City in the league. Goals from striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Nigeria international Alex Iwobi for Everton was cancelled out by goals from Turkish centre-back Caglar Soyuncu and veteran striker Jamie Vardy for Leicester City.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Everton have won five games, lost four and drawn two.

Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister has 10 goal contributions in 27 league starts for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma has 11 goal contributions in 19 league starts for Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

Young Paraguayan attacker Julio Enciso has four goal contributions in three league starts for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Winger Dwight McNeil has seven goal contributions in 24 league starts for Everton this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion are currently 7th in the league, and have three of their last five league games. They have been one of the best teams in the league this season, an achievement made even more impressive by the fact that they have managed to do so under the leadership of two different managers; Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi.

The Seagulls could potentially be playing European football next season, and that would be an incredible story for the club. They have established themselves as one of the best-run teams in the league, and potentially in Europe.

Everton, on the other hand, are 19th in the league, one point behind 17th-placed Leeds United, who have played a game more. Sean Dyche will have to tap into his immense experience to ensure that Everton remain in the Premier League, and under current circumstances, Everton have one of the best managers for their situation.

Brighton & Hove Albion have been extremely impressive, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Brighton & Hove Albion

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Brighon & Hove Albion to keep a clean sheet- yes

