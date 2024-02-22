Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24, 2024

Brighton & Hove Albion entertain Everton at the Falmer Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday (February 24).

The hosts registered a commanding 5-0 win at Sheffield United last week, with Mason Holgate of Sheffield seeing red in the 13th minute. Facundo Buonanotte broke the deadlock in the 20th minute before Danny Welbeck doubled the lead four minutes later.

Jack Robinson's own goal in the 75th minute got the ball rolling again, and Simon Adingra bagged a seven-minute brace as Brighton scored five goals for the first time this season.

Everton, meanwhile, have been in poor form recently, with one win in 12 games across competitions. In their last league outing, they drew 1-1 at home to Crystal Palace. Amadou Onana bagged the equaliser in the 84th minute, with Dwight McNeil picking up his fifth assist of the season.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 24 times across competitions, including 13 tines in the Premier League. Brighton trail 11-6.

IBoth teams registered away league wins in the fixture in last two seasons. The run ended this season, as the reverse fixture in November was a 1-1 draw.

Brighton are unbeaten in 11 home games across competitions.

Everton are winless in five away games across competitions, not scoring four times.

Four of their last five meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Prediction

The Seagulls have suffered one loss at home in the league, with six of their 10 wins coming at home. They are winless in three home meetings against Everton, losing twice and failing to score as many times.

There are no updates for Brighton. Head coach Roberto De Zerbi is expected to field an unchanged XI from their impressive win over Sheffield last week.

Everton, meanwhile, have endured a winless run in the league this year, failing to score in three of their five games. They are winless in four away outings, not scoring in the last three. Five of their eight wins have come on their travels.

Vitalii Mykolenko picked up a knock and is doubtful. Seamus Coleman and Andre Gomes are close to full fitness, but this game comes too soon for them.

Considering the current form of both teams and Brighton's home record in the league, expect the hosts to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Brighton 3-1 Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton & Hove Albion to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Pascal Groß to score or assist any time - Yes