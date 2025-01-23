Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2025

Brighton & Hove Albion play host to Everton in a Premier League game at the Amex Stadium this Saturday. Brighton are currently sitting in ninth place in the Premier League table, while Everton are substantially lower in 16th.

With both sides coming off big wins, though, this could be a hard game to pick.

So, who will take the spoils on the South Coast this weekend?

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton's recent record against Everton is a particularly strong one. They have beaten the Toffees in four of their last six meetings while only losing once. It is worth noting, though, that as recently as May 2023, Everton came away from the Amex with a stunning 1-5 victory.

Brighton's form has been somewhat patchy this season, and they went from November 29 to January 4 - a period of eight league games - without a win. However, the Seagulls now appear to be back on track after winning two in a row, and were highly impressive in last weekend's win over Manchester United.

Everton, meanwhile, fired boss Sean Dyche on January 9 following a winless run of five games. David Moyes - making his return to Merseyside after more than a decade - then oversaw a loss to Aston Villa, but his side did produce a thrilling 3-2 win over Tottenham last weekend, giving them momentum coming into this game.

In a somewhat curious statistic, no side has drawn more games than Brighton thus far this season. The Seagulls have ended ten matches with honours even, and have thrown away five leads to draw.

Everton's big issue this season has been in front of goal. They have only scored 18 all told thus far, with only bottom club Southampton producing fewer. The Toffees have also drawn 12 blanks this season, more than any other team.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Prediction

Before last weekend, Brighton would've been favored heavily to pull off a win here. Everton seemed utterly toothless in front of goal and devoid of any kind of confidence.

However, David Moyes' side were genuinely excellent against Tottenham, particularly in the first half, and the veteran boss will hope that the match can be looked back on as a turning point.

Will they win here? In all honesty, that's doubtful, as Brighton have plenty of firepower and are in better form than Spurs were, and also have the home advantage.

Based on the improvements that Everton showed last weekend, though, there's definitely a strong possibility that this one ends in another draw.

Prediction: Brighton 1-1 Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Brighton to score first - Yes (Brighton have taken the lead in 13 of their 22 games this season).

Tip 3: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (Six of Everton's last seven games have featured fewer than 2.5 goals).

