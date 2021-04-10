Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Everton will be desperate to get back to their winning ways when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion as their top-four hopes start to fade.

Brighton & Hove Albion will be looking to further the gap between themselves and the drop zone as they host a struggling Everton at the Amex on Monday.

Brighton & Hove Albion looked set to make it three wins on the trot when they took on Manchester United last weekend but the Red Devils poured cold water on their plans with two second-half goals from Rashford and Greenwood.

Brighton had copped an early lead through Danny Welbeck but couldn't hold on against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side who have got used to doing things the hard way this season. That left the Seagulls 16th in the table, six points ahead of 18th placed Fulham and three ahead of Newcastle United, who are 17th.

Meanwhile, Everton are eighth in the table with 47 points from 29 matches and have a game in hand over Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, who are sixth and seventh respectively with 49 points each from 30 games. Carlo Ancelotti's men are winless in four matches across all competitions and have lost three of those.

Everton will be looking to take all three points to claw their way back into the race for the top four as they take on Brighton, who have been poor at home. The Seagulls have pocketed just 13 points from 15 matches at home so far this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Head-to-Head

In the last ten meetings between Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton, the latter have been the dominant side, winning five. Brighton have been victorious on three occasions and two matches have ended as draws.

The last time these two sides met was in the corresponding Premier League fixture in the first half of the season and Everton won the game 4-2.

Brighton & Hove Albion form guide: L-L-W-W-L

Everton form guide: W-L-L-L-D

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Team News

Brighton & Hove Albion

Solly March and Tariq Lamptey are out for the season while Percy Tau is yet to regain full fitness. Adam Webster and Aaron Connolly are both doubts with ankle problems while Dan Burn, who has recovered from a recent injury, is a doubt.

Injuries: Solly March, Tariq Lamptey and Percy Tau

Doubtful: Adam Webster, Aaron Connolly and Dan Burn

Suspensions: None

Everton

🇨🇴 | “James has completely recovered and he is motivated. When James is fit, we have more opportunities because he has a lot of quality."



🗨️ @MrAncelotti on why @jamesdrodriguez will play a big part in helping @richarlison97 and @CalvertLewin14 rediscover their clinical edge... — Everton (@Everton) April 9, 2021

Everton have quite a few injury concerns. Andre Gomes, Jordan Pickford, Abdoulaye Doucouré and Fabian Delph are all ruled out of this one. Bernard, Alex Iwobi and Allan are all doubts after picking up knocks in recent weeks.

Injuries: Andre Gomes, Jordan Pickford, Abdoulaye Doucouré, Fabian Delph

Doubtful: Bernard, Alex Iwobi, Allan

Suspensions: None

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Predicted Lineups

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Robert Sanchez, Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn, Pascal Gross, Yves Bissouma, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Leandro Trossard, Neal Maupay, Danny Welbeck

Everton Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Robin Olsen, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey, Lucas Digne, Ben Davies, Allan, Seamus Coleman, James Rodriguez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion have fared much better in recent times than their position in the Premier League table would have you believe. Everton have struggled recently and although Brighton's home record has been poor this season, they have done well against the Toffees at home and are undefeated in the league against them at the Amex.

They look in better shape than Everton and we expect them to bag all three points on Monday.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Everton