Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th October 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion will welcome Fulham to the AMEX on Saturday in what promises to be a cracking encounter.

After an excellent start to the new season, Brighton's fortunes had dwindled in recent weeks. With European commitments impacting their overall form, Brighton hit a rough patch towards the end of September.

In fact, Brighton had failed to win five consecutive games in all competitions heading into Thursday night's Europa League encounter against Ajax. But Roberto De Zerbi's men managed to pick up a much-needed 2-0 win against a struggling Ajax side.

Joao Pedro and Ansu Fati scored the goals for the Seagulls in a game where they were able to completely outshine their opposition. That win ought to give them a fair amount of confidence ahead of their Sunday encounter with the Cottagers on home soil.

Meanwhile, Fulham have gone about their campaign in contrasting fashion to that of the Seagulls. They picked up just one win in their first four matches of the new Premier League season. Marco Silva's men have since found a sense of stability and their results have improved slightly since.

They are unbeaten in four of their last six games across all competitions but their latest Premier League outing ended in a 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur last Monday.

The Cottagers sit 13th with 11 points in the Premier League table right now, six places and five points behind their Sunday opponents Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fulham have never lost to Brighton in six Premier League meetings.

The Cottagers did the league double over Brighton last season.

Brighton have taken on Fulham more often without winning in the Premier League than they have any other opponent (6 times).

Brighton have gone winless in their last three Premier League matches, their longest winless streak since winning none of their first five games under De Zerbi.

Fulham have lost 17 of their last 24 Premier League games played on Sundays.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham Prediction

Although Brighton are the much better side right now, their history against Fulham makes for grim reading. Fulham have averaged just less than a goal per game in the Premier League this season while Brighton have averaged over two.

There will be goals in this one as both sides are leaky at the back. But thanks to their home advantage and how good they can be when they hit their groove, Brighton are likely to come out on top.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2 Fulham

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes