Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025 

Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham will begin their 2025-26 Premier League campaign when they square off on Saturday (August 16th). The game will be played at the Amex Stadium.

The home side have not been in competitive action since wrapping up last season with a 4-1 away win over Tottenham on the final day. The Seagulls concluded their pre-season campaign with 2-1 friendly win over Wolfsburg. Georginio Rutter and Maxim De Cuyper scored a goal in each half to put them 2-0 up while Rogerio netted a consolation goal for Wolfsburg with 10 minutes left on the clock.

Fulham's last league game saw them suffer a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in their final game of 2024/25 season. Their final pre-season game saw them claim a 1-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. Raul Jimenez' 35th-minute strike settled that contest.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 59th meeting between the two sides. Fulham have been victorious 27 times, Brighton have 23 wins to their name while eight games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in March 2025 when Brighton claimed a 2-1 comeback home win.

Brighton have won their opening game of the last four EPL seasons - their longest run in club history.

Fulham, by contrast, have won just one of their last eight season openers (four losses).

None of Fulham's last 18 games have ended in a stalemate (10 losses).

Four of the last six head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham Prediction

Brighton's 61 points last season was the second-highest tally in their history. However, they still fell four points short of the top seven and consequently missed out on European qualification. Their victory in the most recent head-to-head game ended their nine-game winless run in this fixture during which they lost five games.

Fulham, for their part, were also in the running for continental qualification last term. However, a terrible end to the campaign saw them lose five of their final seven league games to drop out of the top half. They won all three pre-season games but have had a relatively quiet transfer window to this point.

Backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Brighton 2-1 Fulham

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brighton to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

