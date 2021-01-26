Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Fulham go to the Amex Stadium on Wednesday night to face Brighton & Hove Albion in a crucial game at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Fulham are currently 18th in the Premier League, with Brighton just a spot above them. The Seagulls have played a game more than Scott Parker's side so far, but have opened up a five-point lead over them.

In their last game, Brighton finally found a win in the league, as they got past Leeds United 1-0. Neal Maupay scored an early goal in that game, and they eventually held on for the win.

They also progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Blackpool on Saturday. Goals from Yves Bissouma and Steven Alzate helped the Seagulls progress in the cup.

For Fulham, recent results have not exactly gone their way. They lost 3-0 to Burnley in the FA Cup on Sunday night.

That followed two straight Premier League losses against Manchester United and Chelsea. Even though they were competitive in both games, they lost both by a single goal.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham Head-to-Head

In 51 previous clashes against Brighton, Fulham have won 23, while they have lost 22. The two sides have only played out six draws against each other.

One of those draws was in this season's reverse fixture in mid-December. That game at Craven Cottage finished 0-0.

Brighton & Hove Albion form guide: W-W-L-W-D

Fulham form guide: L-L-L-D-W

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham Team News

Brighton & Hove Albion

Tariq Lamptey is out again with a hamstring injury, while Danny Welbeck, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Florin Andone remain ruled out as well. Aaron Connolly and Adam Lallana are doubts for this game.

Injuries: Tariq Lamptey, Danny Welbeck, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Florin Andone

Doubtful: Aaron Connolly, Adam Lallana

Suspensions: None

Fulham

Fulham will have to play this game without left-back Antonee Robinson, who will serve the third of a three-game ban after receiving a red card against Chelsea.

Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo will also miss this game with injury issues.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is available to play following his return from injury. However, after playing the full game in the FA Cup loss to Burnley on Sunday, the Serb is unlikely to start the match.

Injured: Tom Cairney, Terence Kongolo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Antonee Robinson

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham Predicted XI

Brighton and Hove Albion Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Robert Sanchez; Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn; Joel Veltman, Yves Bissouma, Ben White, Solly March; Leandro Trossard, Alexis Mac Allister; Neal Maupay

Fulham Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Alphonse Areola; Ola Aina, Tosin Adarabioyo, Joachim Andersen; Kenny Tete, Harrison Reed, Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa, Joe Bryan; Ruben Loftus-Cheek; Ivan Cavaleiro, Ademola Lookman

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham Prediction

Going by recent form, this should be a close game. Even though Fulham have lost their recent league games, those encounters have been against the league's top sides.

We are predicting yet another draw for Brighton, who have played out eight stalemates so far this season.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Fulham