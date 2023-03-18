Brighton & Hove Albion vs Grimsby Town Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19th 2023

Brighton & Hove Albion will host Grimsby Town at the AMEX Stadium on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the 2022-23 FA Cup campaign.

The home side opened their cup campaign with a 5-1 demolition of Championship side Middlesbrough before picking up a 2-1 comeback win over Liverpool in the next round. They beat Stoke City 1-0 in the last 16 of the tournament last month with 18-year-old striker Evan Ferguson scoring the sole goal of the game.

Brighton last made it to the quarterfinals of the domestic competition back in the 2018-19 season where they beat Millwall on penalties and will be targeting victory here as well.

Grimsby saw off Plymouth Argyle, Cambridge United, Burton Albion and Luton Town in the first four rounds of the domestic showpiece. They were then drawn against Premier League side Southampton in the last 16 and picked up a memorable 2-1 victory, with Gavan Hololan scoring two penalties before the Saints halved the deficit midway through the second half.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Grimsby Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 36 meetings between Brighton and Grimsby. The hosts have won 15 of those games while the visitors have won 12 times. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won just one of their last four games in this fixture after winning four of their previous five.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

The Seagulls have scored 46 league goals this season, the highest of any team outside the European spots in the Premier League table.

Eight of the Mariners' 12 league wins this season have come away from home.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Grimsby Town Prediction

Brighton have won three of their last four games and have lost just one game all year. They have won five of their last six games at the AMEX Stadium and will be looking forward to Sunday's clash.

Grimsby are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last eight games across all competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two sides could, however, see the hosts win this one.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Grimsby Town

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Grimsby Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brighton

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five matches)

