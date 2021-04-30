Brighton and Hove Albion vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

English Premier League action continues with Brighton and Hove Albion taking on Leeds United at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds United are ninth in the EPL standings with 47 points accumulated from 33 games. Meanwhile, the Seagulls are hovering above the relegation zone with just 34 points from 33 matches.

The Peacocks come into this game on the back of a 0-0 stalemate with Manchester United. Bielsa's men managed to keep the star-studded Red Devils attack quiet on the day, earning a well-deserved point.

Meanwhile, Brighton and Hove Albion succumbed to a surprising 0-1 loss to Sheffield United on matchday 33.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Leeds United Head-to-Head

Brighton and Leeds have played 23 games against each other so far. Brighton have had the upper hand, winning 11 of these matches. Six games have resulted in draws, while Leeds have prevailed in half-a-dozen contests.

In their last meeting, Graham Potter's men left Elland Road with all three points, courtesy of a Neal Maupay goal in the 17th minute of the encounter.

Brighton and Hove Albion form guide in the Premier League: W-L-D-D-L

Leeds United form guide in the Premier League: W-W-W-D-D

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Leeds United Team News

Brighton and Hove Albion

Solly March and young right-back Tariq Lamptey are unavailable for selection due to injuries. Adam Lallana's participation is in doubt because of a calf problem, but the former Liverpool midfielder is expected to suit up for this crucial clash.

Injured: Solly March and Tariq Lamptey

Doubtful: Adam Lallana

Suspended: None

🧤 "It was one of the best of my career" 131 saves so far this season, Illan chose this as his favourite... pic.twitter.com/J3O0IjblaO — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 29, 2021

Leeds United

Talented winger Raphinha and Adam Forshaw have been ruled out of the game by Marcelo Bielsa. Meanwhile, Liam Cooper is not eligible for selection following a three-game suspension.

Injured: Raphinha and Adam Forshaw

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Liam Cooper

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Leeds United Predicted XI

Brighton and Hove Albion Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Robert Sanchez; Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster; Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Yves Bissouma, Jakub Moder; Leandro Trossard; Danny Welbeck, Neil Maupay

🤝 The gaffer on Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.



"He's done a fantastic job and it's great for the game that Marcelo is over here."#BHAFC 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/JfW8Uix03v — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) April 29, 2021

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Illan Meslier; Luke Ayling, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk, Ezgjan Alioski; Helder Costa, Kalvin Phillips, Stuart Dallas, Jack Harrison; Tyler Roberts; Patrick Bamford

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Leeds United Prediction

Leeds United will be the outright favorites to win this clash, taking into consideration both their recent form and position in the table.

Brighton have been a vulnerable side in the last few weeks and Bielsa's men should prevail with ease.

Prediction: Brighton and Hove Albion 1-3 Leeds United