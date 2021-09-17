Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips- 19th September 2021

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to play Leicester City at the American Express Community Stadium on Sunday in the English Premier League.

Brighton & Hove Albion come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Thomas Frank's Brentford in the league. A late second-half goal from Belgian forward Leandro Trossard sealed the deal for Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion.

Leicester City, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Luciano Spalletti's Napoli in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Goals from Spanish forward Ayoze Perez and England international Harvey Barnes for Leicester City were canceled out by a second-half brace from Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen for Napoli. Leicester City had midfielder Wilfred Ndidi sent off late in the second half.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 17 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Leicester City have won nine.

Brighton & Hove Albion have won four, while the other four have ended in draws.

Leicester City have won four of their last five league encounters, while the other has ended in a draw.

Leicester City have conceded six goals in four league games this season, and have kept only one clean sheet.

Pascal Gross has started the season well for Brighton & Hove Albion. The German has already registered two assists.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion had issues in the attacking department last season, with poor finishing a major problem. Despite being linked with Nicolas Gonzalez and Darwin Nunez this summer, the Seagulls have not signed any attacking reinforcements.

Neal Maupay was heavily criticized for his performances, but he has scored two league goals this season already. The Frenchman will hope for a better season this time around.

Leicester City, on the other hand, have signed Patson Daka from Red Bull Salzburg to ease the pressure on the aging Jamie Vardy. They have endured a lukewarm start to the new season, and the Foxes will hope to find their groove soon.

Leicester City are still finding their feet and will improve as the season progresses. They should be able to win here.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion -2 Leicester City

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leicester City

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

﻿Tip 3 - Jamie Vardy to score anytime - YES

Tip 4 - Bold prediction - Leicester City to win by a single goal winning margin

