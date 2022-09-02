Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th September 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion will be looking to bounce back from their first loss of the 2022-23 Premier League season when they take on bottom-of-the-table Leicester City.

Brighton got off to a strong start to the new season, registering three wins in four games before falling to a 2-1 defeat to freshly promoted Fulham in midweek. After the teams went into half-time deadlocked at 0-0, the Cottagers raced to a two-goal lead within the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring for Fulham before Lewis Dunk's own goal doubled their lead in the 55th minute. Brighton pulled one back five minutes later as Alexis Mac Allister converted from the spot. The Seagulls unleashed a late flurry of attacks but Fulham held on in commendable fashion.

It was Brighton's first Premier League defeat in 10 matches. But they will fancy their chances against a haphazard Leicester City side that sit bottom of the table after five gameweeks.

Brendan Rodgers' side are reeling after a dreadful summer transfer window. They lost Kasper Schmeichel and Wesley Fofana and also failed to strengthen their ranks, with Wout Faes being the only summer signing that cost a pretty penny.

Leicester City conceded a 1-0 loss to Manchester United on Thursday night. The Red Devils were organized at the back and managed to keep the Foxes at bay for almost the entirety of the night. It was Leicester City's fourth successive loss.

In the post-match interview, Rodgers expressed his displeasure at the club's lack of spending in the transfer window. He said (via Sky Sports):

"To have to watch virtually every club in the top five leagues get players in and for us to not be able to improve that was difficult as a manager and players. Players want to compete; this group has shown they can compete but we needed help and unfortunately we haven't been able to get that.

They will have their work cut out on Sunday against Brighton, who despite their loss to Fulham, have looked in pretty good form in the new campaign.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leicester City failed to win both of their Premier League games against Brighton last season, losing one and drawing the other.

Leicester City have failed to score in only one of their 10 Premier League matches against Brighton. They have scored in all of their five league visits to Brighton.

Brighton have won three of their last four home games in the Premier League.

The Foxes have both scored and conceded a goal in 25 of their last 28 away games in the English top flight.

Brighton are undefeated in their last six home league games.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City Prediction

Brighton have lost just a single game while Leicester City are yet to win one this season. They looked insipid and devoid of ideas against Manchester United in midweek. Brighton are likely to make their home advantage count here and take all three points.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Leicester City

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton & Hove Albion

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith